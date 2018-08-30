What changes about life in France from September 2018

Gas prices

From September 1st, gas prices will increase by an average of 0.9 percent.

For those who use gas for cooking, prices are set to go up by 0.3 percent, for people who use it for cooking and hot water it will go up by 0.5 percent and households which also use gas for heating will face the highest price hike of 0.9 percent.

This rise in the price of gas follows a hike in July when prices went up by 7.45 percent and in August when they went up by 0.2 percent.

Photo: AFP

Halogen bulbs A ban on halogen light bulbs will come into effect across Europe from September 1st in a bid to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions. LED light bulbs which use a fifth of the energy of halogen bulbs. But don't be surprised if you see halogen light bulbs on the shelves after September 1st -- distributors have been given permission to liquidate their stock. Photo: humback/Depositphotos Television France's national digital terrestrial television service TNT (Télévision Numérique Terrestre) is set for some frequency changes during the month of September. The following French departments will be affected from September 11th: Rhône, Loire, Drôme and Ardèche in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Gard in Occitanie. Viewers using an individual antenna will be able to "perform a search and memorization of channels", says the TNT website. However a television viewer living in collective housing must check that their building manager got a professional to carry out work on the collective antenna. If this is not done, says the site, television channels may be lost once the deadline has passed.

Pesticide ban ban on five neonicotinoid pesticides enters into force in France on September 1st, placing the country at the forefront of a campaign against chemicals blamed for decimating critical populations of crop-pollinating bees. The move has been hailed by beekeepers and environmental activists, but lamented by cereal and sugar beet farmers who claim there are no effective alternatives for protecting their valuable crops against insects. The pesticide is used in agriculture to rid crops of caterpillars, mealybugs, aphids and were also responsible for the decline of the bee population in France. CLICK HERE for more information about the ban Photo: AFP

Social contributions

From September 1st, all social contributions you make will be included under the label CSG - a levy deducted from salaries that goes towards paying for France's social security system.

This was a decision made by the government as a way of simplifying the tax system.

And in general...

Social security contributions are also set to fall from September to October by 0.95 percent. This is the second reduction in social security this year -- the first came in January when contributions went down by 2.2 percent.

Mobile phone ban in schools

Undoubtedly the big change in September 2018 is la rentrée when 12 million school pupils go back to the classroom on Monday September 3rd.

And there will be some changes in schools this year.

Before the summer French MPs reached an agreement to ban mobile phones for all three tiers of French education (primary, middle and high school) from September onwards, except if they are used for educational purposes.