'Gauls, resistant to change': Macron in hot water for 'mocking' the French

<p>The French president was speaking during a trip to Denmark this week when he spoke of his admiration of the Danish economic model which combines both flexibility and security (flexisécurité) when it came to jobs - in other words mixes a strong social security system with rules allowing companies to easily fire workers.</p><p>Speaking to French expatriats Macron went on to speak about the differences in the French and Danish cultures, which he believes have prevented France from following a similar model to Denmark.</p><p>"Let's not be naive," said Macron. "What's possible is linked to a culture, a people who are the product of their history.</p><p>"These Lutheran (protestant) people (Danish) who have experienced transformations in recent years are not exactly the Gauls, who are resistant to change (Gaulois refractaires au changement)," said Macron, using a term for the ancient tribes that roamed France more than 2000 years ago.</p><p>Opposition politicians lined up to blast Macron for showing "contempt" towards the French people.</p><p>"The 'Gauls' will be happy to respond to his arrogance and contempt", said Marine Le Pen.</p><p>Former minister for the right wing Republicains party Eric Woerth said Macron should not "complain"about his people.</p><p>Other politicians accused him of "humiliating" and "mocking" the French public.</p><p>It's not the first time Macron has had a dig at the French during a trip abroad for their apparent resistance to change. </p><p>Last year on a trip to Romania he said the French "hated reforms".</p><p>And then last September on a trip to Greece he said: "France is not a country which is open to reforms."</p><div>"France does not reform ... because we rebel, we resist, we circumvent. This is what we are like," he told expatriates at a French archaeology school in Athens.</div><div>But the president hit back on Thursday, while in Finland where he is on the second leg of his Scandinavian trip.</div><div>He defended his latest rebuke of the French people's reluctance to accept reforms.</div><div>"You need to step back from the controversy and social media," Macron told reporters, describing his remarks as "a light-hearted moment".</div><div>"I love France and the French people, make no mistake. I love it in all of its components."</div><div>"It's not showing contempt to say the truth," said Macron. </div><div>"I have always said it. I think we are a country, and I'm the first, that doesn't like change or to make permanent adjustments, but we are a country that in the most serious moments throughout history knows how to transform itself.</div><div>"Others say 'France is a difficult country to reform'. It's true. It's a country that doesn't reform."</div><div>The 40-year-old came to power last May vowing to overhaul France and "pull the country into the 21st century".</div><div>Macron quickly pushed through measures that his predecessors at the Elysée promised but failed to deliver,<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170922/french-labour-reforms-whats-actually-going-to-change"> including controversial labour reforms</a> that introduced greater flexibility to the jobs market by making it easier for employers to lay off staff.</div><div>However the reforms have hardly brought fundamental change to France's economic model.</div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180829/french-business-leaders-warn-macron-they-are-running-out-of-patience">This week business leaders urged the president to do more to reform the economy.</a></div><div style=""> </div><div style=""> </div>