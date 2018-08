Do Whether it's a picnic for English-speakers in the Bordeaux area, language exchange events near Lyon or a talk in Toulouse about how to gain French nationality, there are plenty of events geared towards Anglophones in France.

If you are organising or know of a local event near you in France that you'd like to inform people of then please let us know and we will add it to our list and publish it on the site.

You can email details to events.france@thelocal.com

We are looking to include events that are specifically geared towards English-speakers, such as embassy talks or language exchanges or simple social meet-ups in particular towns or departments.

If you have a general cultural event you'd like people to know about, you can email us as well and we will add it to our separate monthly What's On guide.

Just let us know the following details:

What's on: Name of event

Where: City/town/village/venue/address

Date and time

Event by: Who is hosting the event - eg. Bordeaux Expats

Description: Two or three lines about the event and the group hosting it.

Weblink/Facebook group info so people can find further information or book a place.