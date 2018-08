The mother, named Sarah Poggionovo, was asked to leave a flight from Ajaccio on the island of Corsica to Lyon in central France on the evening of August 13th.

After having boarded the plan with her nine-month old baby Louise, as well as her husband and their other daughter, Manon, aged 2, she was approached by an air steward just before take off.

The steward took a look at the baby and asked the mother if she had chickenpox.

"I told her that Louise had caught chicken pox but that it was no longer contagious," the mother told local newspaper Corse Matin. "I also told her that the spots had crusted over which means that the virus is no longer active.

"The steward then took a look at the baby's spots and said: 'Madame there is one spot that still has a blister. I must ask you to disembark from the plane.'"

The distraught mother was forced to leave her husband and two other daughters on the plane whilst she got off and waited for her father, who lives in Corsica to come and pick her up.

"I told him to stay on the plane with our daughter, and that my dad would come and get me, but it was dark, there was hardly anyone around, and I found myself alone with my daughter and my big suitcases. I cried and cried," said the mother.

According to her, the following day she obtained a medical certificate from a doctor to prove her baby's chickenpox were no longer contagious but easyJet still refused to fly her home to Lyon.

The airline's rules are that a baby should not fly until seven days after the last new spot appears.

In the end the mother and her baby took an Air Corsica flight to Lyon to rejoin the rest of her family.

It's not the first time a family has been forced off an easyJet flight because of a baby's chicken pox.

But the airline insists that parents must obtain a "fit to fly" medical certificate for their baby if they are suffering from any viruses or medical conditions.

Four French words to learn

la Varicelle - chickenpox

un vol - a flight

contagieuse - contagious

les boutons - the spots