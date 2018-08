Although the word is usually used to refer to the French Côte d’Azur, the term has acquired a widely acknowledged meaning in our collective imagination.

The concept of “riviera” (literally meaning “coastline” in Italian) defines a lakeside or seaside region composed of multiple resorts and small towns, all sharing a developed tourist industry.

They are often, crucially, reserved for socioeconomic elites who can afford the regions’ high cost of living.

The word riviera also denotes certain attributes. It speaks to comfort, the quietness of life and exceptional climate.

Beyond its precise definition, we can easily visually imagine what a riviera looks like. It has palm trees along the sea, a clear blue sky, magnificent hotels and casinos.

And, these days, it also probably has extortionate food and drinks and yachts hogging marinas that might once have been populated by fishing boats.

This vision is epitomised by the French Riviera, with its glamorous Cannes Film Festival and the exclusive principality of Monaco, where one in three residents is a millionaire.

All along the Mediterranean coast, right up until France meets Italy, holiday villas host elite visitors, seeking shelter from the paparazzi.

Even the official summer residence of the French president is located just off the French Riviera, on a private peninsula.

The current president Emmanuel Macron, for all his desire to shake things up, intends to keep this tradition alive. His plan to build a private swimming pool there caused controversy at the beginning of the summer

More than just a coastline

We could easily decide to call any stretch of land along water a riviera. After all, most lakeside or seaside places feature the same environmental attributes – holiday accommodation, tourism and leisure services, transport infrastructure, usually a good climate.

But a riviera is really defined by socioeconomic exclusivity. This is the ultimate factor that really turns a stretch of coastline into something more enticing.

As the riviera is seen as the coastline par excellence, it captures our imagination more than any other beach resort.

While sipping an overpriced spritz, one pretends, for an instant, to be part of the films, stories and social circles happening here.

Not every coastal town can convey this feeling; it has to have been recognised and placed on everyone’s mental map.

For instance, the entire French Mediterranean coast could not fall into this definition. Instead, only the collection of towns and cities between Cannes and Monaco truly embody the definition of France’s most exclusive coastline.