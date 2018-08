The man was later shot and killed by police, a local government official said. It was unclear if the violence was terror-related amid reports the violence might be linked to a family dispute.

Police have advised caution on the attacker's motivations and are currently carrying out an investigation.

Police at the scene of the murder in Trappes. Photo: Brut Screenshot

According to reports in the French press, the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the police intervention.

BFM TV reported that the man was born in 1982 and was already known to the police after being sentenced a few years ago for being an "apologist for terrorism".

France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted (see below): "The man has been neutralized. My first thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

"I want to congratulate the French police for their quick response time and exemplary mobilisation.

"They are already investigating to establish the circumstances of this tragedy."

Trappes has a population of around 30,000 and is part of the far suburbs of the greater Paris area.

Rue Camille Claudel in Trappes, where the double homicide took place. Photo: Google Maps

Only a short drive from the wealthy area of Versailles, home to the world-famous Versailles Palace, the town is known for problems linked to poverty, gangs and hardline interpretations of Islam.

It has a large Muslim population and about 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, French security sources have previously told AFP.

More news as we have it.