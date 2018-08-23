French rappers freed after brawl shuts Paris airport

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180801/brawl-between-french-rappers-delays-flights-at-paris-airport" target="_blank">The rumble between bitter rivals Booba and Kaaris</a> in the departures hall of Orly airport three weeks ago was filmed by holidaymakers on their phones, as the two groups fought in a duty-free shop.</p><p>A judge later ordered that the rappers be locked up until September 6 because of the "persistent animosity between the two groups".</p><p>But an appeal court in Paris on Thursday overruled the decision, freeing the rappers and eight members of their respective posses on bail.</p><p>It was set at 30,000 euros ($34,700) for the two artists, who were also ordered to stay away from each other and to hand over their passports.</p><p>A ninth follower had earlier been freed by a local court near the airport.</p><p>The two rappers, who were on their way to a concert in Barcelona, have waged a feud over social media where some users mocked the duo and called on them to settle differences with their fists.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'biPbVT_BcK4\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><strong>- 'Perfume used as weapons' -</strong></p><p>Airport bosses said the brawl had "endangered the lives of others", and lodged a public order complaint against the singers after the ruckus forced officials to temporarily shut down the departures hall.</p><p>The rappers have been held in separate prisons near Paris since the fight on August 3.</p><p>Booba, aka Elie Yaffa, reportedly fell out with Kaaris, 38, after failing to support him in a dispute with fellow French artist Rohff.</p><p>Rohff was sentenced in November to five years in jail for aggravated assault in a fashion boutique owned by 41-year-old Booba.</p><p>Kaaris' lawyers Arash Derambarsh and Yacine Yakouti told a court earlier this month that the singer was "taken aside by Booba, who insulted his child and his wife", before several people "jumped on him".</p><p>They claimed perfume and glass bottles were used as weapons in the battle.</p><p>Booba's lawyer Yann Le Bras later told BFM TV that video footage showed it was Kaaris -- whose real name is Okou Armand Gnakouri -- and his group whose behaviour had been "very aggressive".</p><p>After his client was released on bail, Le Bras told reporters that "this was a decision that should have been taken on August 3. No one was hurt in the fight other than the protagonists," he added.</p><p>Kaaris' lawyer Yakouti also hailed the decision, saying that "the important thing today is that Kaaris and his friends can rejoin their families and prepare themselves calmly for the trial."</p>