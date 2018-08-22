Have 'biting fish' returned to Cannes?

<p>Over the past six years there have been numerous cases reported by swimmers at Cannes beach, with victims describing a medium-sized spotted fish as the toothy culprit. </p><p>The latest incident, reported by local daily Nice-Matin, saw a 68-year-old bather from Paris bitten on the leg at the cinematic city’s Moure Rouge beach.</p><p>"I just noticed a fish with black spots on the flanks, it was about 15 cm long," she told the Alpes- Maritime newspaper, adding that when she looked at her lower leg she noticed a mole she previously had there had been bitten off.</p><p>"Last year, we heard about biting fish on the beaches on the promenade of La Croisette, in particular at Bijou beach," explains a local fisherman.</p><p>Biting fish have also been reported at the Lérins Islands and at La Bocca area of Cannes.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180802/the-beaches-in-france-you-might-want-to-avoid" target="_blank"><strong>The beaches in France you might want to avoid this summer </strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1534926895_15094829248_a6e905b6e4_z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 481px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">A beach in Cannes. Photo: Bex Walton/Flickr</span></p><p>In fact, beachgoers in Cannes have been reporting similar scares since 2010 but it’s not just this strip of the French Riviera that’s affected but the Mediterranean as a whole.</p><p>Holidaymakers in other countries in the Med such as Spain, Israel, Greece and Turkey have posted warnings on travel sites such as TripAdvisor and Lonely Planet.</p><p>In 2017, Times of Israel also covered the spike in seabream bites along the Mediterranean coastline, suggesting global warming could be to blame for the species’ increased aggression.</p><p>“Some experts cite climate change as a major factor, and say the biting fish are only one, minor manifestation of the impact of warming temperatures,” the Israeli daily writes.</p><p>Diplodus sargus fish, known as sargo or white seabream in English and sar in French, are usually about 10 to 15 centimeters long (although they can reach 40cm) and are a common species in French waters, and for that matter on French dinner plates.</p><p>There is a risk of a bacterial infection fro untreated bite wounds but mostly it’s the fright that ‘victims’ have to get over</p><p>“[The fish] are seeking food. When they see our feet, they bite. They consider it plankton,” zoology academic Menachem Goren told The Times of Israel.</p>