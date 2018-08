It's a long way from the neighbourhood of Noisy-le-Sec in the eastern suburbs of the French capital where King the lion cub was first spotted. His new home is in fact an animal reserve in South Africa.

King was located at an empty apartment after being abandoned by a man who, according to investigators, hired the creature to show off.

"Today a year old, King spends happy days in a 25,000 hectare reserve in South Africa," announced the Pompiers de Paris firefighters on Wednesday.

Des (bonnes) nouvelles du bébé lion sauvé en 2017 !

Aujourd’hui âgé d’un an, « King » coule des jours heureux dans une réserve de 25 000 hectares en Afrique du Sud

👉 https://t.co/vRPVatjg9I pic.twitter.com/VlkRJBHDgt — Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) August 20, 2018

Police began hunting for the cub after noticing selfies on social media of the 24-year-old owner posing with his pet.

On arriving at an apartment in the northeastern Noisy-le-Sec suburb, the fire service found the abandoned cub "wasting away". After being captured with a lasso, during the rescue in October , the startled lion was placed in the care of an animal rights group.

The cub however remains "traumatized by his misadventure", according to the foundation now looking after him.

But the good news is he receives daily care and is being helped to slowly acclimatize to his new natural environment.

The Pompiers de Paris warned that wild animals are neither domestic animals nor toys.