Bon appétit: The words you need to decode a French restaurant menu

<div><div>One of the great things about eating in a French restaurant is that there are so many different parts to the meal. </div><div>This is how they'll be listed in your menu:</div><div><strong>un apéritif</strong> - a pre-dinner drink which is usually a cocktail or glass of champagne </div><div><strong>un amuse-bouche or amuse-gueule</strong> - small snacks to go with your <strong>apéritif</strong></div><div><strong>une entrée</strong> - appetizers/ starters</div><div><strong>le plat</strong> - the main meal</div><div><strong>accompagnement</strong> - side dish</div><div><strong>le fromage</strong> - cheese</div><div><strong>le dessert</strong> - dessert</div><div><strong>le café</strong> - coffee</div><div><strong>un digestif</strong> - after-dinner drink which is usually a liqueur or strong spirit like brandy.</div><div><img alt="18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/f52f8f50fcd03d62df983adb4366e3371e41f5378b734187367d34b497d32416.jpg" title="18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France" /></div><div><i>Photo: Jorge Royan/Flickr</i></div></div><div><div><strong>Types of menu</strong></div><div>Often in France you'll be presented with different kinds of menus within the main menu which is called 'la carte'. These are the ones you need to know:</div><div><strong>menu/prix fixe/formule</strong> – fixed price/set menu</div><div>This can be the most fun way to get to know a restaurant. You'll be given a few options to choose from for each course and then a fixed price which often includes a coffee (and sometimes even a glass of wine). </div><div><strong>à la carte</strong> – from the menu</div><div>This is when you choose individual items from the full menu which will also be priced individually.</div><div><strong>menu dégustation</strong> – a tasting menu made up of a variety of small portions of a variety of dishes. </div><div><strong>plat du jour</strong> - the day's special </div><div><strong>assiette/planche</strong> - assiette and planche are used interchangeably to mean a plate or board of foods to nibble on such as cheese or cured meats.</div><div><strong>Steaks</strong></div></div><div>For many, one of the great pleasures of a holiday to France is sitting down to a mouthwatering steak and glass of red. </div><div>These are the words you need to know to make sure that your steak arrives just how you like it: </div><div><strong>saignant</strong> - rare (and they mean it -- "saignant" literally means "bleeding")</div><div><strong>à point</strong> - medium rare </div><div><strong>bien cuit</strong> - well done</div><div>... and for the very brave among you, you can order a steak <strong>bleu -- </strong>literally<strong> </strong>meaning<strong> </strong>blue -- for an exceptionally rare piece of beef. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1534772126_000_Par7627658.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Meat</strong></div><div>It isn't only ordering a simple steak that can turn into a somewhat complicated affair when in France. </div><div>Here's some other meat-related vocabulary you wouldn't want to be in a French restaurant without. </div><div><div><strong>viande</strong> – meat</div><div><strong>boeuf</strong> – beef</div><div><strong>entrecôte</strong> – tenderloin steak </div><div><strong>faux-filet </strong>– sirloin steak</div><div><strong>tartare de boeuf</strong> – this is ground beef with seasoning, served raw</div><div><strong>porc</strong> – pork</div><div><strong>agneau</strong> – lamb</div><div><strong>mouton</strong> – mutton</div><div><strong>veau</strong> – veal</div><div><strong>cheval</strong> – horse</div><div><strong>taureau</strong> – bull</div><div><strong>lapin</strong> – rabbit</div><div><strong>poulet</strong> – chicken</div><div><strong>dinde</strong> – turkey</div><div><strong>canard</strong> – duck</div><div><strong>confit de canard</strong> – cured duck leg cooked in duck fat</div><div><strong>magret de canard</strong> – roasted duck breast, usually served sliced</div><div><strong>caille</strong> – quail</div><div><strong>volaille</strong> – fowl</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1534857682_8919125731_2eacd19357_z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 396px;" /></div><div>Photo: Roger W/Flickr</div></div><div><strong>Cooking / preparation methods</strong></div><div>It's one thing to know what you're ordering but you'll probably also want to know how they're planning to cook it. </div><div><div><strong>affiné</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>aged</div><div><strong>artisanal</strong> - homemade, traditionally made</div><div><strong>à la broche</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>cooked on a skewer</div><div><strong>à la vapeur</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>steamed</div><div><strong>à l'etouffée</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>stewed</div><div><strong>au four</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>baked</div><div><strong>biologique, bio</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>organic</div><div><strong>bouilli</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>boiled</div><div><strong>brûlé</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>burnt</div><div><strong>cru</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>raw</div><div><strong>en croûte</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>in a crust</div><div><strong>en daube</strong> -<span style="white-space:pre"> </span>in a stew, casserole</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1534862484_5292814945_bff7b8f6bc_z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: Cody and Maureen/Photo</i></div><div><strong>fait maison</strong><span style="white-space: pre;"> - </span>homemade</div><div><strong>f</strong><strong>arci</strong><span style="white-space: pre;"> - </span>stuffed</div><div><strong>fondu</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>melted</div><div><strong>frit</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>fried</div><div><strong>fumé</strong> -<span style="white-space:pre"> </span>smoked</div><div><strong>glacé</strong> -<span style="white-space:pre"> </span>frozen</div><div><strong>grillé</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>grilled</div><div><strong>haché</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>minced, ground (meat)</div><div><strong>poêlé</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>panfried</div><div><strong>poché</strong> -<span style="white-space:pre"> </span>poached</div><div><strong>relevé</strong> -<span style="white-space:pre"> </span>spicy</div><div><strong>séché</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>dried</div><div><strong>truffé</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>with truffles</div><div><strong>rôti</strong><span style="white-space:pre"> - </span>roast</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1534862920_063_614771878.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Drinks</strong></div><div>Of course ordering your drink the way you want it is often as important as getting the meal right.</div><div>Let's start with the only drink that's always acceptable to have while you're eating your meal in France: </div><div><div><strong>vin rouge</strong> - red wine</div><div><strong>vin blanc</strong> - white wine</div><div><strong>vin rosé</strong> - rosé wine</div><div><strong>eau</strong> - water which comes 'plate' (flat) or 'gazeuse' (fizzy) and in case you've had problems with the 'de' and 'le' in the past, you can order water by saying, "Je voudrais un carafe d'eau".</div><div>For your cocktails:</div><div><strong>avec des glaçons</strong> - on the rocks </div><div><strong>pur, sec, sèche</strong> - straight</div><div>And of course, don't forget to say, "Santé!" or "A la votre!" before taking a sip.</div><div><strong>Getting the bill</strong></div><div><strong>addition </strong>- bill</div><div><strong>pourboire</strong> - tip</div><div><strong>espèces</strong> - money</div><div><strong>carte bancaire/carte bleue</strong> - bank card</div><div><strong>pourboire</strong> - tip</div></div></div>