Bon appétit: The words you need to decode a French restaurant menu

One of the great things about eating in a French restaurant is that there are so many different parts to the meal. This is how they'll be listed in your menu: un apéritif - a pre-dinner drink which is usually a cocktail or glass of champagne un amuse-bouche or amuse-gueule - small snacks to go with your apéritif une entrée - appetizers/ starters le plat - the main meal accompagnement - side dish le fromage - cheese le dessert - dessert le café - coffee un digestif - after-dinner drink which is usually a liqueur or strong spirit like brandy.

Types of menu Often in France you'll be presented with different kinds of menus within the main menu which is called 'la carte'. These are the ones you need to know: menu/prix fixe/formule – fixed price/set menu This can be the most fun way to get to know a restaurant. You'll be given a few options to choose from for each course and then a fixed price which often includes a coffee (and sometimes even a glass of wine). à la carte – from the menu This is when you choose individual items from the full menu which will also be priced individually. menu dégustation – a tasting menu made up of a variety of small portions of a variety of dishes. plat du jour - the day's special assiette/planche - assiette and planche are used interchangeably to mean a plate or board of foods to nibble on such as cheese or cured meats. Steaks

For many, one of the great pleasures of a holiday to France is sitting down to a mouthwatering steak and glass of red.

These are the words you need to know to make sure that your steak arrives just how you like it:

saignant - rare (and they mean it -- "saignant" literally means "bleeding")

à point - medium rare

bien cuit - well done

... and for the very brave among you, you can order a steak bleu -- literally meaning blue -- for an exceptionally rare piece of beef.

Meat

It isn't only ordering a simple steak that can turn into a somewhat complicated affair when in France.

Here's some other meat-related vocabulary you wouldn't want to be in a French restaurant without.

viande – meat boeuf – beef entrecôte – tenderloin steak faux-filet – sirloin steak tartare de boeuf – this is ground beef with seasoning, served raw porc – pork agneau – lamb mouton – mutton veau – veal cheval – horse taureau – bull lapin – rabbit poulet – chicken dinde – turkey canard – duck confit de canard – cured duck leg cooked in duck fat magret de canard – roasted duck breast, usually served sliced caille – quail volaille – fowl Photo: Roger W/Flickr

Cooking / preparation methods

It's one thing to know what you're ordering but you'll probably also want to know how they're planning to cook it.