Trump who had planned to organise a military parade in November in Washington announced Friday that he would travel to Paris for the commemoration of the end of the First World War.

The US president made the announcement on Twitter (see below) on Friday afternoon at the same as criticizing local politicians in Washington who he said were asking for too much money for the parade.

"Never let anyone take you hostage!" he wrote.

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018