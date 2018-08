It's not secret that France has had a year of extreme weather, from the spring floods, to the summer droughts.

Authorities examined a total of 1,766 requests from French towns and villages before deciding on the 865 that have been classed "natural disaster" zones.

The state of natural disaster is a special procedure set up in 1982 so the victims of exceptional natural events, such as heavy rain, mudslides and flooding, as well as drought, can be adequately compensated for damage to property.

The government evaluates each area and deems whether it qualifies for the status of "natural disaster".

Essentially once a zone is declared a natural disaster, victims can claim from a pot of funds created by all insurers.

If the zone is not declared a disaster, insurance companies are under no obligation to pay out.

This time round, the areas of "natural disaster" are mostly concentrated in the departments of Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Finistere, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Cher, Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Aude, Alpes-de-Haute- Provence, Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin, Côte d'Armor, Oise and several departments of the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.

France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb stressed that the number of claims filed for floods and mudslides in the first half of 2018 is "2.5 times higher than in 2017".

That is 4,410 cases from January to July 2018 compared to 1,747 during the same period in 2017.

Drought applications under review

In mid-July, the commission responsible for processing the demands also reviewed 723 cases concerning drought cases from 2017.

The Interior Minister praised the speed of handling requests from municipalities, particularly thanks to a "very strong mobilization of the regional services of Météo-France and the prefectures concerned".

After further damaging weather this summer, the Commission will study new demands in the coming weeks.

