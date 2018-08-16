Potholes, bridges at risk of collapse: French roads in a desperate state, report says
France is a rich country with some of the most appalling road conditions anywhere.
In our area of the Creuse some of the roads are in such a bad condition that they are positively dangerous and harmful to your wheels and suspension.
The problem is that the road maintenance appears to consist of just chucking a bit of tar and gravillon in to a pothole and leaving it at that and not resurfacing properly.
If a regime of proper maintenance was introduced it would save a considerable amount of time and money.