France’s road information authority Bison Futé has marked the whole of l’Héxagone “red” for return journeys on the country’s roads and motorways.

Drivers setting off to the south east of the country on Saturday will also experience delays on les autoroutes, with departures elsewhere getting an “orange” grade.

The worst traffic jams are expected to be on the A7 to Lyon, on the A62 and A61 between Bordeaux and Narbonne and on the A9, from Montpellier to the Spanish border.

Friday has been forecast to be the best day of road travel in the country this weekend, with departures getting the “green” seal of approval for normal traffic flow and returns coloured orange for moderate to difficult circulation.

Sunday is also a better option to head back home than Saturday, with all of France’s road network getting a medium traffic rating except for France Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the southeast, classified red.