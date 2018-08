Here’s proof that property in Paris sells no matter what.

Such is the demand for living space in the French capital that standards have pretty much hit rock bottom, meaning a cluttered “shambles” (as French daily Le Figaro calls it) such as this one are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.

The 70sqm flat in Les Batignolles in Paris’s 17th arrondissement was listed by estate agency Orpi, whose agents had advised the owner to clear up the ‘mad professor’ home to increase the chances of it selling for the asking price: €630,000, equal to €9,000/sqm.

But their requests fell on deaf ears, the titleholder (who had inherited the flat seven years earlier but had not moved in) nonchalantly decided instead to just clear enough space for agents to be physically capable of getting through the door to take pictures.

And so photos of the messy unit were taken and posted on Orbi’s website and other property search engines.

Did it matter that the property looked half way between an antiques bazaar and a paper recycling plant?

‘Non, pas du tout!’ Nobody even came to view the property before it sold for the asking price.

Who knows if the buyer decided he’d had enough with the uninviting photos and didn't want to be put off any further by the gargantuan de-cluttering he or she had in store.

In any case, Orpi’s employees seemed to know what they were doing. They told Le Figaro the flat could’ve been priced even higher it was actually possible to see the floors in the photos, but they knew that regardless of its pitiful state, it would sell.

That’s been the case with previous chaotic homes such as this, which Orpi says they get roughly once a year.

