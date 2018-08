The news that Wes Anderson has decided to film his next -- and tenth -- feature-length movie in the southwestern French town of Angouleme has hit the headlines.

Angoulême is the capital of the country’s Charente department and, with the director -- famous for hits such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Rushmore -- known for shooting his films on location, it seems likely his next feature will be set in France.

The production is set to begin in February 2019, according to local newspaper Sud Ouest, with Anderson and his team set to stay in the city for four months.

And while this is exciting news for Angouleme, we think there are some other French cities that could appeal to the director, whose work is instantly recognisable from his distinctive colour palates and a style that his perfectly Anderson's own.

Giverny, Normandy

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Nice