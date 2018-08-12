Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

1,800 evacuated as France defuses British WWII bomb

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 August 2018
16:07 CEST+02:00
wwiibomb

Share this article

1,800 evacuated as France defuses British WWII bomb
Rouen. Photo: SergiyN/Depositphotos
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 August 2018
16:07 CEST+02:00
Some 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate their homes in northwest France on Sunday as a bomb squad defused a British bomb from World War II, officials said.

The 220-kilogram bomb was found in late June during construction work near the centre of Rouen in Normandy.

Residents living within a 270-metre radius of the site were told to leave the area early Sunday ahead of the operation, which wound up shortly after 11am.

Discoveries of bombs and shells from World War II are common in France and elsewhere on the continent.

Last month, the French navy defused an unexploded shell found in the sea near a popular beach in Cannes on the Mediterranean coast.

In May, nearly 9,000 people had to be evacuated after a bomb was uncovered in Dresden, Germany, a city which was intensively bombed toward the end of the war.

READ ALSO: 3,000 evacuated after 'British' WWII bomb found near Paris

wwiibomb
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Tourist asks village mayor to silence church bells during her two-week holiday
  2. Paris pollution: 'Like smoking 183 cigarettes a year'
  3. In Images: Violent storms, floods and strong winds wreak havoc in France
  4. 'Intelligent' crows to work as rubbish collectors at French theme park
  5. Top of Les Pops: Ten famous singers who recorded songs in French

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tourist asks village mayor to silence church bells during her two-week holiday
  2. Paris pollution: 'Like smoking 183 cigarettes a year'
  3. In Images: Violent storms, floods and strong winds wreak havoc in France
  4. 'Intelligent' crows to work as rubbish collectors at French theme park
  5. Top of Les Pops: Ten famous singers who recorded songs in French
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
55sqm Furnished Apartment for Rent - Rue du Commerce
07/08
Funny fascinating Paris walk
11/07
3rd Bach Festival Gers - Concert DUO BRIKCIUS [2 Czech Celli
02/07
Adult Cello to borrow or rent
15/06
the 3rd Bach Festival Gers in France
13/06
Multi-talented Englishman offers diverse services
View all notices
Advertisement