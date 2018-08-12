1,800 evacuated as France defuses British WWII bomb

<p>The 220-kilogram bomb was found in late June during construction work near the centre of Rouen in Normandy.</p><p>Residents living within a 270-metre radius of the site were told to leave the area early Sunday ahead of the operation, which wound up shortly after 11am.</p><p>Discoveries of bombs and shells from World War II are common in France and elsewhere on the continent.</p><p>Last month, the French navy defused an unexploded shell found in the sea <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180720/french-navy-defuses-wwii-shell-on-riviera-beach">near a popular beach in Cannes</a> on the Mediterranean coast.</p><p>In May, nearly 9,000 people had to be evacuated after <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180524/danger-not-yet-averted-after-partial-explosion-of-wwii-bomb-in-dresden">a bomb was uncovered in Dresden, Germany</a>, a city which was intensively bombed toward the end of the war.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20161209/3000-evacuated-after-wwii-bomb-found-near-paris">3,000 evacuated after 'British' WWII bomb found near Paris</a></strong></p>