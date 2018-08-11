Three more climbers found dead on France's Mont Blanc

<p>The body of Luca Lombardini was recovered by the mountain police rescue service.</p><p>Those of his brother and his fiancee were located nearby but have yet to be retrieved.</p><p>"They are probably buried under rocks and ice in an area covering a few dozen square metres," an official at the rescue service said.</p><p>They were found around 1pm at the foot of the Aiguille Verte ("Green Needle"), one of the peaks in the Mont Blanc massif.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533983871_000_18A5XN.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>"They were going along a ridge at an altitude of 3,400m to 3,500m, and it seems they slipped and fell together," the official said.</p><p>The first body was recovered after rescuers cut the cord linking the three climbers, and attempts to recover the other two will resume on Saturday morning.</p><p>The ascent was a birthday present for Luca, who was joined by his fiancee and his brother Alessandro, himself a mountain rescue worker in Bardonecchia, near the French border, Italy's Ansa news agency reported.</p><p>The accident brings to 15 the death toll on the 4,810m Mont Blanc during this year’s climbing season so far, after 14 people died and two went missing last year.</p><p>Overcrowding has increased the risks for the around 300 climbers who attempt to reach the top each day.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533983925_000_18A3O4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Officials last month began limiting access on the most popular route up Mont Blanc by turning away climbers who do not have reservations at the 120-bed Gouter refuge.</p><p>The heatwave that gripped much of Europe in recent weeks has also made conditions more treacherous, causing more ice to melt, making the ground more unstable. </p>