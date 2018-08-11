Divisive Aquarius ship resumes migrant rescues off Libya: NGOs

<p>The Aquarius picked up 141 people on Friday in two separate operations, SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter.</p><p>The Aquarius "remains in the search and rescue zone, and on the lookout for any other craft in distress".</p><p>In one of Friday's operations the Aquarius took on board 116 people, including 67 unaccompanied minors, mostly from Somalia and Eritrea.</p><p>Their wooden boat was overloaded and carried neither water nor food when it was spotted some 24 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, north of Abu Kammash.</p><p>Earlier the same day, the vessel had already rescued 25 migrants who were travelling in a small wooden craft, also off the Libyan coast, north of Zouara.</p><p>This marks the return of the vessel after a diplomatic spat that began in the night of June 9-10 when the Aquarius, having picked up 630 stranded migrants including children and pregnant women, was refused access to docks in Malta and then Italy.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533983124_000_1839LW.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 403px;" /></p><p>Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini later threatened to turn away any migrant rescue boats, sparking a fresh row among the EU's 28 members over how to handle the influx of people fleeing war and poverty.</p><p>After the ship was stranded at sea for days, the new Socialist Spanish government offered to let it land at Valencia, where its passengers disembarked on June 17.</p>