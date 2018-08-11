Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Divisive Aquarius ship resumes migrant rescues off Libya: NGOs

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 August 2018
12:23 CEST+02:00
aquariusmigration

Share this article

Divisive Aquarius ship resumes migrant rescues off Libya: NGOs
Photo:AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 August 2018
12:23 CEST+02:00
Two French groups operating the rescue ship Aquarius said Saturday it was back in Libyan coastal waters for the first time since triggering a diplomatic row over migration in June.

The Aquarius picked up 141 people on Friday in two separate operations, SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter.

The Aquarius "remains in the search and rescue zone, and on the lookout for any other craft in distress".

In one of Friday's operations the Aquarius took on board 116 people, including 67 unaccompanied minors, mostly from Somalia and Eritrea.

Their wooden boat was overloaded and carried neither water nor food when it was spotted some 24 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, north of Abu Kammash.

Earlier the same day, the vessel had already rescued 25 migrants who were travelling in a small wooden craft, also off the Libyan coast, north of Zouara.

This marks the return of the vessel after a diplomatic spat that began in the night of June 9-10 when the Aquarius, having picked up 630 stranded migrants including children and pregnant women, was refused access to docks in Malta and then Italy.

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini later threatened to turn away any migrant rescue boats, sparking a fresh row among the EU's 28 members over how to handle the influx of people fleeing war and poverty.

After the ship was stranded at sea for days, the new Socialist Spanish government offered to let it land at Valencia, where its passengers disembarked on June 17.

aquariusmigration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The 26 things that happen in France every summer
  2. Tourist asks village mayor to silence church bells during her two-week holiday
  3. Weather alerts extended in France as storms sweep in
  4. French cop caught on CCTV forcing bar owner to kiss his feet
  5. Champs-Elysées Christmas market finds new home

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 26 things that happen in France every summer
  2. Tourist asks village mayor to silence church bells during her two-week holiday
  3. Weather alerts extended in France as storms sweep in
  4. French cop caught on CCTV forcing bar owner to kiss his feet
  5. Champs-Elysées Christmas market finds new home
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
55sqm Furnished Apartment for Rent - Rue du Commerce
07/08
Funny fascinating Paris walk
11/07
3rd Bach Festival Gers - Concert DUO BRIKCIUS [2 Czech Celli
02/07
Adult Cello to borrow or rent
15/06
the 3rd Bach Festival Gers in France
13/06
Multi-talented Englishman offers diverse services
View all notices
Advertisement