Weather alerts extended in France as storms sweep in

There hasn't been much respite for the French in terms of the weather, with the intense heat quickly followed by thunderstorms.

In total, 30 departments in France are currently on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for storms by France's national weather agency Meteo France

The departments concerned are Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Côte-d'Or, Doubs, Jura, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Var, Vosges and Territoire-de-Belfort, Allier, Ardèche, Bouches-du-Rhône, Cantal, Corrèze, Creuse, Dordogne, Drôme, Gard, Haute-Loire, Lot-et-Garonne, Puy-de-Dôme, Vaucluse and Haute-Vienne.

Map: Meteo France

People in these areas are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

The alerts were put in place at 6 am on Thursday and are expected to remain in place until at least 6 am on Friday.