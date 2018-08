Those who consider it one of the highlights of the festive season in Paris will no doubt be filled with early Christmas joy at the news that the French capital's seasonal market will be back this year.

However rather than being located on the world's "most famous avenue" festive revellers will instead find it at another, equally illustrious location -- the Tuileries gardens situated right in front of the Louvre.

Cancelled in 2017 due to an ongoing feud between the City and market organiser, the "fairground King" Marcel Campion, the newly named "Magic of Christmas" market will take place from November 18th to January 9th on the plot rented out by the Louvre for a whopping one million euros.

Part of the reason behind the cancellation of the market in 2017 was a desire on the part of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to improve the quality of what's on offer than any attempt to kill the City of Light's Christmas spirit.

However the decision did not go down well with Campion and his fairground workers. They decided to protest by blocking the main arteries into the city, with their actions causing monstrous traffic jams around Paris.

But because this year Campion will be renting out private land, he does not need permission from City Hall.

And in fact, it was the presidential palace, the Elysee that approved the new location after Campion pleaded his case at the Ministry of Culture, seemingly much to the displeasure of the City of Paris. "If that's the case, it's a big mistake for the government," said a spokesperson close to Hidalgo, according to AFP.

Nevertheless, Campion, who was accused by the Paris Mayor of selling goods mostly made in China rather than France has addressed Hidalgo's concern, saying that this year 80 percent of the stands will be selling French goods.

This year's market in the Tuileries will include one hundred cottages, a dozen rides and a large ice rink.

When the market was located on the Champs-Elysees it attracted some 15 million visitors every year.