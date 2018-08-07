Paris vandals deface plaque to executed French gay couple

<p>The incident is the third of its type in as many months in the French capital and comes as the city hosts the 10th edition of the international Gay Games.</p><p>The plaque embedded in paving stones in the central Montorgueil district commemorates Bruno Lenoir, a cobbler in his twenties, and Jean Diot, a servant aged 40, who were burned alive outside Paris city hall on July 6, 1750 after being caught engaging in homosexual activity.</p><p>They were the last couple to be put to death for homosexuality, which was decriminalised in 1791.</p><p>A picture tweeted by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo showed that the plaque had been smeared in black paint and covered with sheets of paper reading: "To make a child I must be a man and not gay".</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Je suis choquée par cette nouvelle démonstration honteuse d'homophobie ! Cette plaque rend hommage à Bruno Lenoir et Jean Diot, derniers condamnés à mort pour homosexualité. Cet acte ne fait que renforcer notre détermination à lutter contre les discriminations. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveWins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveWins</a> <a href="https://t.co/EuH6c5CeIj">pic.twitter.com/EuH6c5CeIj</a></p>— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Anne_Hidalgo/status/1026489792115167236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>This is the second time the metal plate has been targeted since May, when bouquets of flowers laid at the site were set alight.</p><p>In a separate incident in June, vandals scrawled homophobic insults on a pedestrian crossing in the Marais district -- the epicentre of Paris's LGBT community -- that had been repainted in the rainbow colours of the gay pride flag.</p><p>Hidalgo, a Socialist, said she was "shocked by this latest shameful demonstration of homophobia". </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180805/colourful-parade-opens-10th-gay-games-in-paris"><strong>SEE ALSO: Colourful parade opens 10th Gay Games in Paris</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180805/colourful-parade-opens-10th-gay-games-in-paris" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533625718_932fb8fd0b4bbcfdd2c36470ceb9080429d44497fe8be5edfbd9de03ff6e0530.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></a></strong></p>