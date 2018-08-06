World's most Michelin-starred French chef dies at 73

<p>The world of gastronomy is in mourning after a French government spokesperson announced on Monday August 6 that France's most famous chef, Joel Robuchon, passed away after a short battle with cancer. </p><p>The influential media pioneer of Nouvelle Cuisine and author of culinary reference books leaves behind a world empire of gourmet restaurants.</p><p>Robuchon, son of a mason and a housewife from the western region of Poitou, opted for a culinary life after turning his back on his original vocation -- the church.</p><p>The young Robuchon discovered his love of cooking while helping out in the kitchen at his seminary.</p><p>In 1960 at the age of 15 he left and took up an apprenticeship at the Relais de Poitiers hotel, starting as a pastry chef.</p><p>Awarded his first Michelin star in 1982, he achieved his first three stars accolade only two years later.</p><p>Robuchon earned 31 stars spread across restaurants worldwide from Tokyo to Las Vegas, including three with three stars.</p><p><i>More to follow</i></p>