World's most Michelin-starred French chef dies at 73

The world of gastronomy is in mourning after a French government spokesperson announced on Monday August 6 that France's most famous chef, Joel Robuchon, passed away after a short battle with cancer.

The influential media pioneer of Nouvelle Cuisine and author of culinary reference books leaves behind a world empire of gourmet restaurants.

Robuchon, son of a mason and a housewife from the western region of Poitou, opted for a culinary life after turning his back on his original vocation -- the church.

The young Robuchon discovered his love of cooking while helping out in the kitchen at his seminary.

In 1960 at the age of 15 he left and took up an apprenticeship at the Relais de Poitiers hotel, starting as a pastry chef.

Awarded his first Michelin star in 1982, he achieved his first three stars accolade only two years later.

Robuchon earned 31 stars spread across restaurants worldwide from Tokyo to Las Vegas, including three with three stars.

