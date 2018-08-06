Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French plane passengers delayed for 29 hours block another flight

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2018
16:58 CEST+02:00
flightplanevoloteadelay

Share this article

French plane passengers delayed for 29 hours block another flight
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2018
16:58 CEST+02:00
Angry passengers at Bordeaux airport decided to prevent another flight from taking off to their destination before they did.

Here’s a news story that illustrates why it’s never a good idea to mess with people’s holidays. 

Passengers scheduled to fly from Bordeaux to the Spanish holiday island of Majorca on a 6.15 Saturday morning flight were left feeling bitterly disappointed by a nine-hour delay announced to them only once they’d arrived at the airport in southwest France.

But by the time 3pm came around, ground staff for Spanish low-cost airline Volotea told the frustrated holidaymakers that their downed aircraft’s technical fault had still not been fixed.

Volotea’s crew postponed boarding for an hour, then two and eventually told passengers to turn in for the night and return the next morning, French daily 20 Minutes reported.

And so they did, begrudgingly, only to realize when checking in the following day that there were two queues for the same flight: one for Saturday’s flight to Palma de Majorca and one for Sunday’s.

A few inquisitive looks from the waiting area onto the runway confirm among the disgruntled tourist mob that there is only one Volotea plane and not two. 

By the time boarding is due, 26 hours after their original scheduled departure, a heated argument breaks out among Saturday’s Volotea passengers, who physically block Sunday’s fliers from heading through the final gate check to the aircraft. 

 

 

Airport gendarme police are called in to intervene as both sets of holidaymakers argue over who’s at fault.

Eventually the delayed travellers’ complaints are heard by Volotea, who put an end to the uproar by announcing the departure, three hours later, of an additional plane to Majorca.

 

 

And so at 11:30am on Sunday, a mere 29 hours later, Volotea’s Saturday passengers finally set off into the sun.

Fingers crossed their luggage wasn’t lost.
 

flightplanevoloteadelay
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. French rappers in Paris airport brawl to stay behind bars for a month
  2. Another climber killed on France's Mont Blanc
  3. Colourful parade opens 10th Gay Games in Paris
  4. French firms big losers in Trump's new Iranian sanctions game
  5. Spanish hiker falls to his death in French Pyrenees

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French rappers in Paris airport brawl to stay behind bars for a month
  2. Another climber killed on France's Mont Blanc
  3. Colourful parade opens 10th Gay Games in Paris
  4. French firms big losers in Trump's new Iranian sanctions game
  5. Spanish hiker falls to his death in French Pyrenees
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/07
3rd Bach Festival Gers - Concert DUO BRIKCIUS [2 Czech Celli
02/07
Adult Cello to borrow or rent
15/06
the 3rd Bach Festival Gers in France
13/06
Multi-talented Englishman offers diverse services
12/06
Paris Playhouse: English Theatre Classes for Kids
11/06
Monflanquin Festival of Arts & Heritage
View all notices
Advertisement