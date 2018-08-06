French plane passengers delayed for 29 hours block another flight

<p>Here’s a news story that illustrates why it’s never a good idea to mess with people’s holidays. </p><p>Passengers scheduled to fly from Bordeaux to the Spanish holiday island of Majorca on a 6.15 Saturday morning flight were left feeling bitterly disappointed by a nine-hour delay announced to them only once they’d arrived at the airport in southwest France.</p><p>But by the time 3pm came around, ground staff for Spanish low-cost airline Volotea told the frustrated holidaymakers that their downed aircraft’s technical fault had still not been fixed.</p><p>Volotea’s crew postponed boarding for an hour, then two and eventually told passengers to turn in for the night and return the next morning, French daily 20 Minutes reported.</p><p>And so they did, begrudgingly, only to realize when checking in the following day that there were two queues for the same flight: one for Saturday’s flight to Palma de Majorca and one for Sunday’s.</p><p>A few inquisitive looks from the waiting area onto the runway confirm among the disgruntled tourist mob that there is only one Volotea plane and not two. </p><p>By the time boarding is due, 26 hours after their original scheduled departure, a heated argument breaks out among Saturday’s Volotea passengers, who physically block Sunday’s fliers from heading through the final gate check to the aircraft. </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Fortes tensions terminal A porte 56 <a href="https://twitter.com/Aeroport_BOD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aeroport_BOD</a> les passagers d’un Vol Volotea pour Palma retardé de + de 26h bloquent un autre vol <a href="https://twitter.com/volotea?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Volotea</a> 2442 à destination de Palma. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/police?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#police</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gendarmerie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gendarmerie</a> interviennent. <a href="https://twitter.com/sudouest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sudouest</a> <a href="https://t.co/EiwPYC7lQg">pic.twitter.com/EiwPYC7lQg</a></p>— Christophe ➰ (@Chris_bdx) <a href="https://twitter.com/Chris_bdx/status/1025996811016843264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 5, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Airport gendarme police are called in to intervene as both sets of holidaymakers argue over who’s at fault.</p><p>Eventually the delayed travellers’ complaints are heard by Volotea, who put an end to the uproar by announcing the departure, three hours later, of an additional plane to Majorca.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Forte tension terminal A <a href="https://twitter.com/Aeroport_BOD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aeroport_BOD</a> les passagers d’un Vol Volotea retardé de 26h bloquent le vol <a href="https://twitter.com/volotea?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Volotea</a> 2442 à destination de Palma. La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/police?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#police</a> intervient. <a href="https://twitter.com/sudouest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sudouest</a> <a href="https://t.co/elRLDCiTHx">pic.twitter.com/elRLDCiTHx</a></p>— Christophe ➰ (@Chris_bdx) <a href="https://twitter.com/Chris_bdx/status/1025989840708554752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 5, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>And so at 11:30am on Sunday, a mere 29 hours later, Volotea’s Saturday passengers finally set off into the sun.</p><p>Fingers crossed their luggage wasn’t lost. </p>