Another climber killed on France's Mont Blanc

The climber, who was with a companion, was killed in a rock fall that occurred around 9:00 am (0800 GMT) near the Giant's Tooth -- a spectacular precipice that rises to over 4,000 metres (13,130 feet), police in the Chamonix region said.

According to local news reports, the dead climber owned a mountaineering equipment company based in a town near Chamonix. On Thursday, three French climbers died on Mont Blanc when they fell down a crevasse while descending the peak.

Mont Blanc is crawling with climbers during the summer months, and at least 12 people are known to have died on the mountain since the climbing season began, which tops out at 4,810 metres.