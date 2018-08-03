What's on in France: 10 unmissable events in August

With August being the official beginning of the French workers holiday, it is the time when the country really shines for both French and foreign tourists alike.

Whether its music, culture, dance, art, beaches, mountains, food or wine you're looking for, touring France in August will allow you to explore a host of events and activities organised across the length and breath of the country.

Here's our round-up of the best August events in France.

Bonnes vacances!

Welcoming more than 80000 visitors each year the Mirabelle Festival in Metz hasbecome a huge event during the holidays and can be enjoyed by visitors of every age.

Taking place between the 18th and 26th of August discover the parades, performances,circus entertainment, dance parties and even the Mirabelle beauty pageant, as well as markets where tourists can discover local artisan products and treats.

Rock en Seine now requires little introduction if your travels take you through the city of lights from the 24th-26th of August. Featuring national and international music acts, bands and performers this year the weekend festival at Parc Saint-Cloud just outside central Paris welcomes French star Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Not to mention Thirty Seconds to Mars featuring Oscar winning actor/singer Jared Leto and former Oasis front man Liam Gallagher hitting the stage. Their English language version website is especially helpful.

Photo: AFP

From the 14th to the 24th of August Chateauroux in central France welcomes dancers and visitors from around the world for the 43rd annual dance festival and there is a host of events that can be enjoyed by anglophone visitors where language is no barrier.

Discover workshops, performances and outdoor shows in this idyllic summer setting.

People take part in a modern dance lesson, as part of the 10th edition of the Darc dance festival. Photo: AFP

Another August highlight from the 3rd to 7th of the month is the Lavender Festival of Dignes-les-Bains, considered to be the lavender center of the world in the Provence region.

With parades, exhibitions, concerts and all kinds of lavender inspired cultural events, this is an ideal chance to explore the world famous lavender fields of Provence when they are in full bloom and in a region where there is so much to discover during the holidays.

Photo: AFP

If a smoother sound is in order, take a road trip to Marciac in the Occitanie region from the end of July till August 15th. With local and international jazz performers and stars, good food and a great welcoming atmosphere, even families can partake in the festival fun and enjoy the sounds of the summer.

Musicians perform as people have dinner in Marciac during the 41st edition of the Marciac Jazz Festival.

If traveling solo or perhaps on a romantic vacation you should make time to stop in Saint-Céré before the 18th of August as the Saint-Céré Festival is busy welcoming classical music and Opera artists and fans from around the world.

Enjoy an exciting schedule of shows, soloists and events in this beautiful corner of the Dordogne.

Photo: AFP

Take the family on a wild ride with the unmissable Pyrotechnics and firework festival in Cannes began on Bastille day July 14th and runs till August 24th this year. The August dates are Aug 7th, 15th and 24th.

For kids this is a huge treat as France is becoming increasingly known for a passionate flare for fireworks and competitive pyrotechnic displays so take the kids and maybe the ear plugs and enjoy some celestial light shows in a remarkable world famous location.

Photo: Festival website

Fête du bruit, Landernau This annual music festival takes place in Landerneau, in Brittany, western France with this year's headliners including Patti Smith, Franz Ferdinand and Seasick Steve. Tickets for the three-day pass are on sale for €115. This year it will be from August 17th to August 19th. Photo: Ludovic/Flickr

Located in southern Brittany the La Gacilly Photography Festival is another ideal pitstopon any tour of the country with a chance to explore dynamic art and fun family activities with a festival vibe.

From June 2nd till September 30th, the festival offers a wide programme of activities focused on the visual medium, so language is no barrier, and there is plenty of useful information and guidance available on their site if planning to make this an overnight stop, with details on where to stay, eat and enjoy the best of the festival.

Photo: AFP