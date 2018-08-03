In Pictures: Corsica's Playmobil homage to Napoleon

<p>Frederic Pierrot, a 53-year-old IT entrepreneur, came up with the idea a few years ago as a way to pay homage to the Mediterranean island's most famous son while "rediscovering the historical reconstructions I did when I was 10 years old".</p><p>"I wanted an original idea, far from all the digital technology offerings," he said, of his Naporama museum in the island's capital, Ajaccio.</p><p>Using pieces from his vast Playmobil collection, he began customising the figurines with paper, raffia and even handmade accessories to create historically accurate scenes and characters.</p><p>For 20 euros ($23) fans can buy their own made-to-order Napoleon or his wife Josephine.</p><p>Giving guided tours, Pierrot sharpens his visitors' curiosity with little known anecdotes while sketching out the events which changed the course of history.</p><p>"When he was 13 years old, Napoleon organised a snowball fight which lasted three days at the Brienne military school" in northeast France, he said, during a recent visit.</p><p>"For historians, these days already gave a hint of the future chief's character."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533283184_000_1834GJ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533283311_000_17Y0V2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Next up are reconstructions, beginning with the 1793 Siege of Toulon, where the young general showed his strategic flair, and ending with his crowning as emperor in 1804.</p><p>The tone is unabashedly upbeat -- there is no reproduction of his disastrous final defeat at Waterloo, for instance -- with tales of courage, friendship and a bit of coquetry.</p><p>"It's funny when we see (Emmanuel) Macron and his wife today," Pierrot says, referring to the age difference between the French president and his wife, Brigitte, 25 years his senior.</p><p>"But for their civil wedding, Josephine de Beauharnais declared herself five years younger than her real age, while Napoleon made himself older so they could hide their (six-year) age difference."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533283218_000_1834GI.jpg" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533283203_000_1834GH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">'A child's dream'</span></strong></p><p>The episode leads to the tale of Napoleon's coronation, when a rushed church wedding had to be arranged after Josephine informed the pope that they were not yet married in the eyes of God.</p><p>Napoleon was so annoyed that he made sure only civil weddings had any legal foundation in French law when he laid out what would become known as the Napoleonic Code.</p><p>Pierrot also has another trick to keep visitors on their toes. Hidden among the Playmobil models are characters who don't belong: Harry Potter, Yoda, Sherlock Holmes, a Pokemon...</p><p>"All right kids, learn how to keep your eyes peeled," he tells them.</p><p>"That's what I liked best," says Maxence, a seven-year-old from the French city of St. Etienne visiting his grandmother.</p><p>Madeleine, a 13-year-old who spends each summer in Corsica, has visited dozens of times, and has even given Pierrot her old Playmobil figures so that he can build new scenes.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533283329_000_17Y0UW.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>And it's not only young people who emerge from the visit as enthusiastic fans.</p><p>"It's amazing, like a child's dream," said Simon Mattens, a 25-year-old Belgian.</p><p>"I did the same, creating my own little battles, when I was young -- this is better, of course, because he makes stuff himself," he said.</p><p>And when Robert Dabrowski, originally from Poland but living in Britain, visited with his wife and children, Pierrot gave his 20-minute tour in English.</p><p>"For the children it was good to present this story this way -- toys are involved so they are a little bit more involved too, rather than with dry history," Dabrowski said.</p><p>Entry to the museum, which opened in July 2016, costs three euros for visitors 10 and older, helping to offset the 10,000 euros invested by Pierrot.</p><p>"Playmobil has approved my project but they don't finance it," he said.</p>