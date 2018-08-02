Quiz: How well do you know your French 'false friends'

It should be noted that most of the words we've included in the quiz have various meanings in French, but we've chosen the most common translation.

And in a few cases the "false friends" we've used can in certain contexts mean the same as their English equivalents. Despite this, they've been included because this is not the way they are most commonly used in French and you would be very likely to attract some confused looks from those around you if you decided to use them in the same was as they are used in English.