Where to find the best pubs around France

<div>Sitting in a French cafe and soaking up the atmosphere is one of life's great pleasures. But if you're in France for the long haul, or indeed just for a short trip, you might feel like a trip to a proper pub every once in a while. </div><div>Luckily there are a lot of great options around France for when you just can't live without a pint.</div><div>We asked our readers to list their favorite pubs in France, whether English, Scottish, Irish, Canadian and of course French watering holes around the country.</div><div><div><strong>Bordeaux area</strong></div></div><div><a href="http://hop-pub.com/" target="_blank">Houses of Parliament </a></div><div>11 Rue Parlement Sainte-Catherine, Bordeaux</div><div><a href="http://molly-pub.fr/en/" target="_blank">Molly Malone's</a></div><div>83 Quai des Chartrons, Bordeaux</div><div>Looking to get out on a Sunday? One follower said there's “good beer and on Sunday evenings there's good jazz, too.”</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Yorkshireman-Pub-Tea-House-1979867718705656/" target="_blank">The Yorkshireman Pub</a></div><div>2 rue Pacaris, Talence </div><div>"It's a real gem!" said Deirdre Cleary.</div><div><strong>Ile-de-France</strong></div><div><a href="http://www.bitter-end.fr/" target="_blank">The Bitter End</a></div><div>20 Rue Saint-Pierre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye</div><div>Luckily, after the bitter end there's “even better a curry house next door!” according to one patron. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519901565_TheBitterEndFacebook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 472px;" /></div><div><i>The Bitter End, Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Photo: The Bitter End/Facebook</i></div><div><strong>Normandy</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Westie-Wedge/160915233940406" target="_blank">The Westie & Wedge</a></div><div>12 Rue Georges Clemenceau, Granville</div><div>For those Irish coffee lovers, one follower said: “The Westie Wedge in Granville, Normandy is probably up there with the most "English style" pub I've seen around. Very good yorkshire style feel in the lounge areas, plus the usual UK style ales on tap and they do a killer Irish coffee."</div><div><a href="http://www.la-rafale.com/" target="_blank">La Rafale</a></div><div>6 Place Cambernon, Granville</div><div>Or pop over to La Rafale, according to another commenter it's “the best pub for changing beers is definitely La Rafale. Chill vibe, board games and darts.”</div><div><span style="font-size:16px;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180111/this-is-where-to-get-a-good-curry-in-france-according-to-our-readers"><strong>READ ALSO: This map shows the best places to get a curry in France</strong></a></span></div><div><img alt="Map: These are \'the best\' places to get a curry in France " src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/4e0162c4aee7daa959c485b5cd0f12eaa8512de8cc50aa2b662ade4b627fd920.jpg" title="Map: These are \'the best\' places to get a curry in France " /></div><div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/jackandcotirepied/" target="_blank">Jack & Co </a></div><div>Le Bourg, Tirepied</div><div>“Five beers on tap Including Guinness live music and restaurant,” a commenter wrote. </div><div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ODonnells-Irish-Pub-37364064591/" target="_blank">O’Donnell's Irish pub</a></div><div>20 Quai Vendeuvre, Caen</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Le-Conquerant-opposite-the-Bayeux-Tapestry-217439881599974/" target="_blank">Le Conquerant</a></div><div>38 rue de Nesmond, Bayeux</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519902104_LeConquerantFacebook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 405px;" /></div><div><i>Le Conquerant, Bayeux. Photo: Le Conquerant/Facebook</i></div><div><strong>Carcassonne</strong></div><div><a href="http://www.theceltpub.com/" target="_blank">The Celt</a></div><div>5 Rue Antoine Armagnac, Carcassonne</div></div></div><div><strong>Marseille</strong></div><div><a href="http://victor-biere.com/" target="_blank">Victor - Cave & Bistrot Bières</a></div><div>20 Rue d'Endoume</div><div><strong>Versailles</strong></div><div><a href="http://www.puboparis.com/" target="_blank">O’Paris</a> (Right side of the Castle)</div><div>15 Rue Colbert</div><div><strong>Paris</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Le-Falstaff/158712497481718" target="_blank">Le Falstaff </a></div><div>42 Rue du Montparnasse</div><div><a href="http://www.bombardierpub.fr/" target="_blank">The Bombardier </a></div><div>2 Place du Panthéon</div><div><a href="http://www.obriens-pub.com/" target="_blank">O’Brien’s Irish Pub</a></div><div>77 rue St Dominique</div><div><a href="http://www.theauldalliance.com/" target="_blank">The Auld Alliance </a></div><div>80 rue Francois Miron</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/The-Cork-Cavan-178301132279896/">The Cork and Cavan</a></div><div>70 Quai des Jemmapes </div><div><strong>Toulouse</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/themeltingpotpub/" target="_blank">The Melting Pot</a></div><div>26 Boulevard de Strasbourg</div><div><strong>Grenoble</strong></div><div><a href="http://notabeer.com/" target="_blank">NOT A BEER</a></div><div>4 Place Sainte-Claire</div><div>One patron pointed out that there were “so many incredible brews to choose from” at this Grenoble bar. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519902293_NotaBeerFacebook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></div><div><i>NOT A BEER, Grenoble. Photo: NOT A BEER/Facebook</i></div><div><strong>Brittany</strong></div><div><a href="http://www.brasserie-coreff.com/je-suis-majeur-continuer" target="_blank">Brewery Coreff</a></div><div>2 Place de la Gare, Carhaix-Plouguer</div><div>For those of you who have visited Ringwood, this commenter said the Brewery Coreff has a “superb IPA, use the same hops and techniques as the Ring Wood Brewery … ”.</div><div><div><a href="https://www.lemanoirmohon.com/" target="_blank">Le Manoir</a></div><div>La Croix de L'iff D2, Mohon </div><div>“Le Manoir bar Mohon 56 is my local pub in France," one patron said. "Always good beer and nice wine in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.”</div><div>Another said: “Welcoming owners, excellent food, music, theme nights, quizzes, and a lovely log fire! What more could you want?”</div></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Le-Pommier-338979166179/" target="_blank">Le Pommier</a></div><div>2 Rue Kreisker, Landeleau</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/La-Glycine-Pub-171750296352360/reviews/" target="_blank">La Glycine</a></div><div>1 Rue du Grand Trotrieux, Guingamp</div><div><strong>Pays-de-la-Loire</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/LeFamousKnightEvents/" target="_blank">Le Famous Knight </a></div><div>50 Rue de la Chevallerie, Couptrain</div><div>“We used to go in the Famous Knight at Couptrain quite often. They've had some great bands on there,” one reader said. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519899199_000_Par7261257.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div><i>Le Famous Knight, Couptrain. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/lepubdeshalles/" target="_blank">Le Pub des Halles</a></div><div>Place Bujeaud, Sainte-Hermine</div><div>"Busy, friendly, family run with lots of events and a great Franco-English vibe," said Nicky Dimbles. </div><div><strong>Charente</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Bar-Pub-La-Cloche-116974941665596/" target="_blank">La Cloche</a></div><div>Le Bourg, Bors de Montmoreau, Montmoreau </div><div>“Micro pub with seven beers brewed on site. Darts team as well,” one reader said. </div><div><a href="http://www.thefiddlersrest.com/index.html" target="_blank">The Fiddlers Rest</a></div><div>Maison Rouge, Chalais</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519903111_TheFiddlersRestFacebook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 414px;" /></div><div><i>The Fiddlers Rest, Chalais. Photo: The Fiddlers Rest website</i></div><div><div><strong>Charente-Maritime</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ledransard/" target="_blank">Le Dransard</a></div><div>5 Avenue de la République, Saint-Palais-sur-Mer</div></div><div><strong>Haute-Marne</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ZeBockBar/" target="_blank">Ze Bock</a></div><div>30 rue George Clémenceau, Chaumont</div><div><strong>Hauts-de-France </strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bar-Aux-3-Pigeons-Albert-Somme/209571489065208" target="_blank">Bar Aux 3 Pigeons </a></div><div>3 Rue Dumont, Albert</div><div>“Excellent pub, very welcoming great hosts ... (French) and good English," said one reader. </div><div><b>Provence </b></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/sullibum/" target="_blank">Pub O’Sullivan’s</a></div><div>61 Rue Espariat, Aix-en-Provence</div><div><strong>Aude</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Brasserieduquercorb/" target="_blank">Brasserie du Quercorb</a></div><div>4 Route Départementale 117, Puivert</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519901121_CastlePubFacebook.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 497px;" /></div><div><i>Castle Pub, Châteauneuf-Grasse. Photo: Castle Pub/Facebook</i></div><div><strong>French Riviera </strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pubcastle/" target="_blank">Castle Pub</a></div><div>7 Chemin du Cabanon, Châteauneuf-Grasse</div><div>"Really friendly place, lots of live music evenings, shows rugby and footie matches too. Popular with the French and the British contingent!" said Gillian Balcombe.</div><div><strong>The Drôme</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Penny-Kennys-Irish-Pub/111813148890502" target="_blank">Penny Kenny's Irish Pub</a></div><div>65 Avenue Gambetta, Valence</div><div><strong>Indre</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/lacavechaillac/" target="_blank">La Cave de la Reine</a></div><div><div>1 Place De L'église, Chaillac</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/PaddysIrishPubFV/" target="_blank">Paddy's Pub</a></div><div><div>Chemin de la Poterie, Ferney-Voltaire</div><div><strong>Dordogne</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/CafeDeParis.fr/" target="_blank">Café de Paris</a></div><div>1 Rue du Couvent, Eymet</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519900533_TheShakespeareMontpellierFacebook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 461px;" /></div></div><div><i>The Shakespeare, Montpellier. Photo: The Shakespeare/Facebook</i></div><div><strong>Montpellier</strong></div><div><a href="http://www.fitzpatricksirishpub.com/" target="_blank">Fitzpatrick's</a></div><div>5 Place Saint-Come</div><div><a href="http://www.ocarolansirishpub.com/" target="_blank">O’Carolans</a></div><div>5 Rue du Petit Scel</div><div><a href="http://www.shakespearepub.fr/" target="_blank">The Shakespeare</a></div><div>12 Rue de la Petite Loge</div><div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/irishpubmtp/" target="_blank">Irish Pub</a></div><div><div>147 avenue Boirargues</div><div><a href="https://www.irishtavern34.fr/" target="_blank">Irish Tavern</a></div><div><div>13 Rue Lunaret</div></div></div></div>