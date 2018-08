It might seem unlikely that the French, often considered traditionalists when it comes to all things food-related, would welcome blue wine into their lives and onto their tables.

But Vindigo, a blue wine company based in the south east city Sète, is confident that they will.

Vindigo is a Chardonnay wine, made in the south of Spain but only sold in France, gets its blue colour as a result of being filtered through red grape skins which contain anthocyanins.

These pigments are also found in blueberries and raspberries.

So it may come as a surprise (and relief) that the dazzling turquoise blue colour of the wine is entirely natural.

René Le Bail, the French businessman responsible for marketing Vindigo, described the drink as an ideal “summer aperitif”.

"It is 11 percent so it's not a very strong wine. It tastes of fruit. There is cherry, passion fruit, blackberry. It's a festive wine," said Le Bail.

And if you want to get your hands on one, it will only set you back €12.

But Vindigo isn't the first blue wine to hit French shelves. In fact in 2016 a Spanish start-up called Gik set about marketing what it claimed was the world's first blue wine.

This attempt, however, was short-lived, with the bottles of Gik vin bleu only available in French supermarkets for three days due to the fact that the bottles were labelled in English and didn't explain how the wine got its colour which was against French regulations.