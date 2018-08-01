Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Public warned as eastern and southern France placed on heatwave alert

1 August 2018
16:48 CEST+02:00
Much of eastern and southern France were placed on heatwave alert on Wednesday afternoon, with the public warned to take precautions in the scorching temperatures.

The national weather agency Météo France extended the heatwave alerts from 19 to 34 departments on Wednesday as the mercury continued to rise in France.

The hot weather warnings were in place in most of eastern France as well as the departments on the south coast and parts of south west France (see map below).

Météo France is predicting an "extended and strong" heatwave that will last into the weekend and the beginning of next week.

French Heath Minister Agnes Buzyn announced that "heatwave plan" will be implemented in the 34 departments on alert, which means steps will be taken to alert the most vulnerable to the dangers of the hot weather.

In general Météo France advises people to stay cool and avoid exercising in the heat. Plus the public should drink water regularly even when not thirsty.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 30s throughout the week and could possibly hit the 40C mark in parts of the east and south.

 

