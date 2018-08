Where is it?

The property is situated near the spectacular historic hilltop town of Najac (see below) -- unsurprisingly named one of the most beautiful villages in France-- in the southern French department of Aveyron.

Photo: AFP

The town of Albi, with its spectacular Cathedral, is just 45 km away and the property is also within striking distance of the small, picturesque city of Rodez (79km) and Montauban (64km).

It is also just under two hours away from Toulouse-Blagnac airport by car which offers a wide choice of flights around Europe, including flights to the UK and Ireland.

Map: Google Maps

How much does it cost?