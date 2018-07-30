Paris: Eiffel Tower staff to go on strike over long queues

<p>Since early July the monument has set aside half of daily tickets for people who buy them in advance on the internet and choose a scheduled time for their visit.</p><p>Previously just 20 percent of tickets could be booked ahead of time.</p><p>But the tower's management has also decided to reserve specific elevators for each type of ticket holder, a move which "creates lines that are at times monstruous and often lopsided," the CGT union said in a statement.</p><p>During off-peak times for pre-booked tickets, such as early afternoon or evening, the reserved elevator might be half empty -- despite lines of up to three hours at the elevator for walk-ins.</p><p>And high demand at the pre-booked elevator can cause backups that force people to wait long beyond their scheduled visit.</p><p>"Beyond the waste in terms of efficiency, and the unhappy visitors... employees' patience has run out," said the CGT's Denis Vavassori.</p><p>He said that the problem was not that 50 percent of tickets are now pre-booked, but that all visitors should be allowed access to the same elevators in order to better manage the flows.</p><p>But he said management has refused to budge. </p><p>"We're not talking about a failure... there's just an adjustment that needs to be made," Vavassori said. </p><p>The tower, which welcomed more than six million visitors last year, has been hit by repeated strikes by its 300-strong staff in recent years over issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work.</p>