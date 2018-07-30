French beaches open pop-up summer libraries

<div>Lulled by the gentle cries of seagulls in the distance, flocks of readers have been heading to the book-filled beach huts that authorities have opened along the coast of Normandy in northern France and elsewhere.</div><div>"It's a perfect break for reading and relaxing between two dips in the sea," said 52-year-old hairdresser Isabelle from her deckchair at the library in Etretat, a Normandy resort famed for its dramatic white cliffs. </div><div>"Since I'm not going away on holiday, this is my treat every afternoon," she said, before diving back into a detective novel.</div><div>Etretat is one of 12 local resorts where authorities have set up library beach-huts this summer. Open from July 7 until August 26, each of the wooden huts has been filled with 1,000 books.</div><div>Normandy launched its "Read At The Beach" scheme in 2005 with three huts and by last year was welcoming more than 38,000 bookworms along this stretch of the coast.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180119/the-best-novels-featuring-life-in-rural-france" target="_blank"><strong>10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20161124/writers-share-their-favorite-books-about-france" target="_blank"><strong>The best books about Paris you need to read</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532945340_000_17S10L.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i> Photo: AFP</i></p><div>The idea has since taken off elsewhere in France, with the Herault region in the south attracting 21,000 readers to its own beach huts last year.</div><div>Similar schemes have also been launched in other countries including Australia, Bulgaria, Israel and Spain.</div><div><strong>Poetry and gentleman-thieves</strong></div><div>In Normandy, anyone is welcome to dip into a book, with no registration needed -- but readers must stay in the deckchairs provided, rather than taking them down to the sea to get sand between the pages.</div><div>This year 400 chairs are up for grabs around the region at the beach huts, which are open every day between 2 pm and 7 pm, with some books in English, German and Italian provided for foreign readers. </div><div>On a recent sunny afternoon in Etretat, a dozen readers -- aged between nine months and 70 -- come to transport themselves to other worlds from the hut, overlooking the sea.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532945388_000_17R2TT.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div>"We need more of this kind of place," said Romain Mace, an engineer on vacation from the city of Rouen, enjoying a volume of poetry as his baby slept beside him -- a rare pleasure for sleep-deprived young parents.</div><div>Since the books cannot be taken off-site, the hut's two librarians will happily put aside a novel you've started so that you can pick up the story where you left off the next day.</div><div>Corinne Ait Amar, 47, had returned to delve back into the thrilling exploits of gentleman-thief Arsene Lupin while her daughter was engrossed in a Japanese manga comic. </div><div>"It's perfect," said the nurse, on vacation with her family from the eastern city of St Etienne.</div><div>"My daughter and I have been saying to ourselves that we might meet up with the rest of the family a little later than planned..."</div>