Cleaner charged with trying to poison babies in French creche

<div>Staff at the creche in Neuilly-sur-Marne, in the eastern Paris suburbs, raised the alarm after a 16-month-old child became dizzy and sleepy after snack-time on June 5.</div><div>The child was hospitalised for three days and tests found traces of benzodiazepine -- a sedative and muscle relaxant -- in their blood, hospital management told AFP.</div><div>Two weeks later a nine-month-old boy at the creche -- which looks after the children of hospital staff -- showed the same symptoms and was also placed </div><div>under observation, prompting prosecutors to open an investigation.</div><div>The creche has been under heightened security, with parents forbidden from accessing it and bottles prepared for the babies only in the presence of two people.</div><div>The suspect, who had worked on and off for the creche for two years as a cleaner, was detained in mid-July. She was suspended from her job on Monday, the hospital said.</div><div>A source close to the case said investigators had found a prescription at her home for medication containing formulas corresponding to the drug found in tests on the first child.</div>