Delays and problems with air conditioning: UK-France trains hit by heatwave

<p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">"It's a very busy day, it's the day when everyone leaves on holiday," </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">said a spokesman for Eurotunnel, which operates a drive-on train service for </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">cars and trucks going through the Channel Tunnel.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">"We are in a heatwave, and added to this is the problem of air conditioning </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">in our shuttles."</span></p><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">The Channel Tunnel runs for 50 kilometres (30 miles) between Kent in </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">southeast England and northern France. Opened in 1994, it is the world's </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">longest uninterrupted undersea link.</span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/France?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#France</a> Due to technical problems, there are currently delays & cancellations on Eurotunnel trains. Strike action is also scheduled on Eurostar trains from London on 28 July. You should check with your train operator and allow extra time for travel. <a href="https://t.co/wm5ZUgmTX6">https://t.co/wm5ZUgmTX6</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sofoo9rtbp">pic.twitter.com/Sofoo9rtbp</a></p>— FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) <a href="https://twitter.com/FCOtravel/status/1022807993895796736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">"The high temperatures are affecting the operation of air conditioning on </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">our trains resulting (in) delays. We recommend you stock up with drinking </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">water before you arrive," Eurotunnel said on its Twitter account.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">The hottest temperatures of the year in Britain were recorded </span><span class="aBn" data-term="goog_1888182972" style="border-bottom: 1px dashed rgb(204, 204, 204); position: relative; top: -2px; z-index: 0; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;" tabindex="0"><span class="aQJ" style="position: relative; top: 2px; z-index: -1;">on Thursday</span></span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">. </span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Only delayed on the Eurotunnel by an hour and 10 minutes. Was meant to get on the 11:20am train, just boarded now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eurotunnel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eurotunnel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/furnacefriday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#furnacefriday</a> <a href="https://t.co/VJUllLI60x">pic.twitter.com/VJUllLI60x</a></p>— Beka (@BiebMaCherie) <a href="https://twitter.com/BiebMaCherie/status/1022808935995240448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">The mercury hit 35.1 degrees Celsius in Wisley on the southwest edge of London.</span></p><p><span class="aBn" data-term="goog_1888182973" style="border-bottom: 1px dashed rgb(204, 204, 204); position: relative; top: -2px; z-index: 0; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;" tabindex="0"><span class="aQJ" style="position: relative; top: 2px; z-index: -1;">On Thursday</span></span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">, Eurotunnel delays hit four to five hours.</span></p><p><span class="aBn" data-term="goog_1888182974" style="border-bottom: 1px dashed rgb(204, 204, 204); position: relative; top: -2px; z-index: 0; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;" tabindex="0"><span class="aQJ" style="position: relative; top: 2px; z-index: -1;">On Friday</span></span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">, "we are at around one hour and 30 minutes, only on the British </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">side. This is because all the shuttles are in service," the spokesman said.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">Different services run through the Channel Tunnel: Eurostar passenger </span><span style="font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12.8px;">trains, Eurotunnel vehicle shuttles and goods trains.</span></p>