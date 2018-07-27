France's La Poste hikes price of stamps to make up for dwindling service

<p>France's La Poste announced Friday it was putting up the average price of its stamps by 4.7 percent in the coming year.</p><p>Normal green stamps will increase by eight cents up to 88 cents (10 percent rise) whilst red registered post stamps will surpass the one euro mark and now cost €1.05, compared to the current 95 cent price.</p><p>The price of tracking stickers will remain the same: 40 cents.</p><p>For parcels, domestic shipments will see a more moderate rise, 1.4 percent.</p><p>"For companies, professional courier rates will increase by 2.5 percent and for direct marketing it will go up by 1.5 percent, to encourage the use of media mail (<a href="https://www.laposte.fr/lehub/Le-media-courrier-en-phase-de" target="_blank">a special service for sending hardcopies of media</a>)”, La Poste is quoted as saying by Le Figaro.</p><p>"The consumer price for La Poste’s Colissimo courier service in metropolitan France for packages weighing less than 250g will remain at the same price as in 2018, €4.95."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532698370_000_ARP1602649.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>La Poste has tried to reassure members of the public who may feel a little hard done regarding the price hike by reminding them that "the household budget in postal products represents about 0.1 percent of their total budget, about €44 per year on average".</p><p>"The impact of the increase will therefore be of less than €3 per year per household".</p><p>France’s national postal service got permission from the country’s Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Post (ARCEP) after the public postal body suffered €550 million in losses in 2018 due to the general lack of demand from the public.</p><p>In fact, it’s the third year running that ARCEP has given La Poste the green light to hike prices by 5 percent in order to keep financially afloat.</p><p>La Poste will be allowed to carry on doing so until 2022.</p><p>Mail volumes in France have dropped by 6 percent a year for the last five years.</p><p>How long before sending a letter or a postcard in France or anywhere in the world becomes completely obsolete? </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180720/marianne-france-unveils-modern-face-of-the-republique" target="_blank"><strong>SEE ALSO: The new 'Marianne', France unveils the modern face of the French Republic</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180720/marianne-france-unveils-modern-face-of-the-republique" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532698318_e98d4060763cdbdf7594cc3b47c4a0940a0ae2b0861de29a3f222b8b647b92ec.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 446px;" /></a></p>