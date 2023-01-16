For members
My French story: How a visit to the doctor in France left me naked and on all fours
There are certain places in France where you really need a decent level of French in order to avoid ending up in an cringeworthy situation - or even naked and crawling on all fours on the surgery floor as The Local's Ben McPartland found out to his continued embarrassment.
Published: 25 July 2018 10:08 CEST
Updated: 16 January 2023 10:00 CET
Take the time to learn some vocab before visiting a French doctor. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
