HEALTH

My French story: How a visit to the doctor in France left me naked and on all fours

There are certain places in France where you really need a decent level of French in order to avoid ending up in an cringeworthy situation - or even naked and crawling on all fours on the surgery floor as The Local's Ben McPartland found out to his continued embarrassment.

Published: 25 July 2018 10:08 CEST
Updated: 16 January 2023 10:00 CET
Take the time to learn some vocab before visiting a French doctor. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

The fromagerie (cheese shop) is one place.

The tax office another. And definitely the bank. But in each of these settings I have never ended up without any clothes due to a poor understanding of French.

No place in France do you need your French lingo more than the doctor’s surgery. Not only do you need to tell the doctor exactly what’s wrong with you – you can’t get away with pointing to parts of your body and saying the word “mal“, but you also need to understand what they’re asking you.

I realised that after a couple of weeks of being in France, back in 2013 when my French was limited to phrases I could read on a restaurant menu, Paris street names and “J’ai mal à la gorge“.

Funnily enough I had a painful sore throat that wouldn’t go away and was encouraged by my French in-laws to visit their family doctor, an elderly man who had been in the profession all his life and was now not far off retirement.

I walked in to his little surgery in the 14th arrondissement in Paris and sat down. I didn’t wait for him to speak and just said the words “mal à la gorge” that I had remembered from the health chapter of the Tricolore school textbooks.

He asked me a question to which I just replied “mal à la gorge“.

The doctor remained fairly expressionless and then gestured for me to take off my clothes.

Mal à la gorge,” I said again, pointing specifically to my neck. 

But he gestured again that I should remove my clothing and pointed towards the doctor’s bed. 

I said the word “toute?” which I meant as “everything?” and he nodded his head and then sat there waiting for me to get on with it.

What the heck is going on here. Am I being stitched up? 

Mal à la bloody gorge“. I was totally confused why a problem with my throat meant I had to get naked. But I was too shy and lacked the language to properly question the doctor. 

So I got undressed down to my birthday suit or “à poil” as they say in French.

Now standing naked in front of a doctor is no big deal even if it was for a sore bloody throat. He must have seen it all over the years.

But the problem then was I placed my trousers on the back of the chair and as I did, the €23 of small coins I had in my pocket that were to pay for the consultation fell out on to the floor and rolled into every corner of his surgery and under the desk where he was sitting.

Ah merde, pardon,” I said, but the doc remained expressionless. He said nothing and just slightly adjusted his glasses.

Rather than leave the coins there until after the examination, I thought it would be best to pick up my pieces of copper from his floor so walked around the room naked, bending over and getting on all fours under his desk to pick up all the money.

I was now no longer suffering from a sore throat but had developed angina and severe respiratory problems and could have done with lying down and being properly examined.

The doctor remained where he was, silent until the coins were back in my pocket.

I went over and laid down on the bed.

The doctor came over, put his fingers on my neck and under my chin and said, “Oui, mal à la gorge” and then told me to get dressed again.

He did to be fair to him take my sky high blood pressure as well and I think he listened to my heavy breathing but the examination was brief to say the least…probably to spare all parties any further torture.

Tu te fous de ma guele,” I wish I could have said.

In my head I am cursing my in-laws.

How have they not noticed their doctor was a pervert all these years? Surely there must be other patients he has taken advantage of in a similar way, encouraging them to place their trousers on the chair so all their coins fall out under his desk?

I didn’t care if he was close to retirement, this deviant ‘moctor’ needed outing.

It was, I now know, all my fault. And the poor doctor probably went home to his wife cursing this perverted English patient who took all his clothes off for a sore throat and threw his money around the surgery naked.

I think he retired shortly after our one and only appointment. 

What I hadn’t realised is that in France it’s quite common for the doctor to take the time to give you a basic examination.

So even if you go in with a sore toe, finger or throat they will normally give you a once over and check your blood pressure and chest and perhaps poke around your stomach.

With the great benefit of hindsight and after numerous discussions with locals what I should have done at this point was leave my pants on, even trousers too, but the doctor had nodded when I asked “everything” so everything came off. And he could have spared my blushes and flushes by gesturing to stop once the T-shirt was off, couldn’t he?

The incident was a painful lesson about the problems that can arise in France if you don’t have the right language.

There are things I should have done differently.

I should have just bought some Doliprane (paracetamol) from the pharmacy and stayed home.

But one tip an English friend gave me that sounds wise is to make a list of relevant French vocabulary you need before you have your doctor’s appointment so you can at least list your symptoms.

It’s also worth learning as much vocabulary about health in general so you know the process. 

If you are really struggling I also wouldn’t be afraid to try saying the word in English. Often French doctors will know more English than they let on.

And don’t be afraid to ask them to repeat what they are telling you if you don’t understand. Ask them to write down key words and get them typed into Google translate.

Back then Doctolib did not exist, but now you can use this medical website to find a doctor who speaks English. 

But most importantly, don’t take your underwear off unless absolutely necessary and pay by card or cheque rather than coins.

  1. That has really lightened my day, I can’t remember when I laughed out loud on my own so much.
    Will “bare” lesson in mind. Ha!

HEALTH

French medical testing centres on strike over budget concerns

Many medical test centres across France will be closed for one week as workers walk out.

Published: 10 January 2023 10:56 CET
Many medical testing centres – also known as medical “laboratories” – across France have been on strike since Monday

The strike is set to last one week – until Sunday, January 15th, as workers protest the government’s decision to reduce their budget in the 2023 social security financing bill (PFLSS).

Lionel Barrand, the president of the national union Les biologistes médicaux – Les Biomed, told Franceinfo that lab workers do not want to “take the French hostage” and that they are awake that the health system is heading into a “black January” amid the triple epidemic of influenza, bronchitis and Covid-19.

“If nothing changes and they continue to cut our budget, we are heading for dark years for local medicine.”

France’s Health Minister François Braun made his opposition to the strikes known during an interview with France 2, where he said that the test centres have “made unprecedented profits” in recent years.

“Three billion euros in 2021 from the health insurance system and the French people! This strike is irresponsible,” the health minister said.

What the closures mean for patients

Some parts of the country will have either the vast majority – or all – of its medical testing centres closed due to strike action. In Alsace, 100 percent of labs will remain closed during the strike, according to Franceinfo. To the west, in Normandy, the majority of testing centres have closed their doors as well.

As a result, patients across France will have to wait a few days to get a blood test, as only “urgent” analyses will be carried out during the strike.

This marks the second time medical testing centre workers have gone on strike to protest budget cuts in recent months – lab workers also walked out in November, which saw nearly 3,900 of the 4,100 laboratories across France affected.

Barrand told Franceinfo that lab workers will “continue to work for emergencies,” and that they are “still doing everything that concerns chemotherapy tests, pre-operative tests, dialysis tests or insemination monitoring.”

In short, all analyses that cannot be postponed will still be provided. Barrand added that “it is the doctors who say whether an analysis is urgent or not. Our counters remain closed, but we accept samples from outside. If a nurse comes to the reception for an emergency, we won’t keep the door closed.”

Patients who need “routine” testing will have to wait until the strike is over.

As for Covid PCR tests, most labs will only carry out tests needed before surgical operations that cannot be postponed – but if you are in need of a Covid test, most French pharmacies administer antigen tests and sell at-home test kits.

