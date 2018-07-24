EXPLAINED: What powers do French mayors have?

Advertisement

And at the heart of every single one of these communes - half of which count less than 500 inhabitants - is a mairie and a mayor.

The role of mayor has a huge variety - from the mayors of cities like Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux who oversee a huge budget and employ thousands of staff, right to the mayors of tiny villages or hamlets of no more than a dozen people.

The mayor of Paris is responsible for 2.8 million people, oversees a budget of €9 billion and employs 52,000 people. The powers that the city mayor has are considerable and can literally re-shape the city - current incumbent Anne Hidalgo has been overseeing a radical transport transformation in the capital by gradually increasing car-free zones and installing a huge network of new cycle routes.

Being the mayor of a big city means being responsible for a wide range of different things from transport to policing to managing a budget, and as such it’s regarded as good training for future presidents - presidents Nicholas Sarkozy, Jacques Chirac, François Mitterand and Valery Giscard d’Estaing were all mayors before becoming presidents.

Current Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo ran for president - very unsuccessfully - in 2022 and the current mayor of Le Havre - Edouard Philippe - is widely tipped to make a presidential run in 2027.

But mayors who run small villages are just as important to the social fabric, perhaps more important in fact as in small places everything revolves around the mairie.

If you get married in France - whether in a town or a city - it will be the mayor (or their deputy) resplendent in their tricolore sash of office who will officiate at the ceremony.

Responsibilities

Village mayors are officially head of the municipal council, the commune's main magistrate, judicial police officers and civil officers, under which they perform a large number of duties including:

As head of the municipal council

enforcing the decisions made by the council

preparing the budget and making sure it is properly enforced

recruiting and managing staff employed by the mairie

writing and signing municipal decrees

organising elections

As the commune's main magistrate

maintaining the public order

public health

security

As judicial police officer and civil officer

handling complaints

conducting preliminary hearings

officiating weddings

registering death and birth certificates

overseeing traffic-related issues (including issuing parking fines)

Schools

One of their bigger responsibilities for example is the primary schools. The communes are in charge of France's state primary schools. They are responsible for building them, and repairing and extending school buildings.

The mairies employ all the school's non-teaching staff and run the canteen. They can also set the price families pay for the canteen and change the school hours to cater for local needs. The mairies map out catchment areas and oversee any issues arising from them.

Staff

Even very small communes usually have a couple of employees - typically a secretary or admin assistant who deals with the administration and paperwork for the mairie and a gardener/handyman whose role is maintaining the public spaces such as cutting the grass and making any repairs that are needed.

The employees are also the responsibility of the mayor.

Unofficial roles

In small villages, the mayor typically takes on a myriad of other tasks that are undefined but important and for most people they are the first point of contact if they have a problem or a question.

Mairies in smaller communes typically don't deal with all planning or admin tasks, and sometimes merge with other communes for certain services to provided a shared service for several villages - but even if the mayor can't answer your question they will be able to tell you who can.

They form a vital social link and it's common for people to confide in the mayor if they worry that, for example, an elderly neighbour is no longer coping. In some places mairies also run informal classes or workshops for older people to help them as bureaucracy increasingly moves online.

And most people who live in villages have stories of the mayor leaping into action if a tree is blown down, a road blocked or an animal needs rescuing. Because they typically live in the village they serve, they're often the first point of contact for emergencies.

When moving into a village, it's a good idea to go along and introduce yourself to the mayor.

Politics

In big cities, the role is overtly political and most mayors belong to one of France's major political parties. Mayors of the same parties often work together on certain initiatives, for example Green mayors might work together on environmental projects.

In smaller villages the role tends to be less party-political. However the national association of mayors has a powerful cross-political voice and is often consulted by the government on important issues.

History

Mayors as they are known today appeared during the French revolution when parishes where transformed into municipalities and mairies popped up all over France replacing the church with secular representations of the state.

The typical village hall - square stone buildings with clocks in the middle of their facade - found in most French villages, appeared in the mid 19th century when a new law obliged every municipality to build a school. These new buildings built in every commune often doubled up as mairies.

"Modest or triumphant, old or modern, the mairies of France all have in common the fact that they are both the banners of the republic and a bridge between the citizens and the state," French newspaper La Croix explains.

"The mayor who is present in every French town and village symbolises this dual power. Since the French revolution, the mairies - with their facades engraved with the republican motto [Liberté, Egalite, Fraternité], busts of Marianne and fresques depicting the people - embody the pre-eminence of political power over economic and religious power."

In France, a mayor is nominated every six years after the municipal elections. During this vote, voters elect the members of the municipal council (conseil municipal) who then nominate a mayor and his or her deputies (adjoints au maire). The next municipal elections will be in 2026 and will cover all mairies - city mayors and village mayors alike.

Mayors don't get paid a salary but receive a monthly allowance based on the size of the population they serve. At the bottom of the scale, a mayor of a village of less than 500 inhabitants will get just under €650 a month and at the top are the mayors of France's biggest cities who receive over €8,000 monthly.