What's on in France: 17 great events not to miss this summer

Every June and July this internationally acclaimed open-air music, theatre, dance and film festival takes place in Lyon's Roman Theatre.

This year French indie pop band Phoenix, former guitarist of the White Stripes Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys, as well as member of Franco-British entertainment royalty Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin.

On top of this, a selection of plays, circus acts, instrumental musicians and chanson francaise artists will be on offer throughout the festival.

A rehearsal shot from Nuits de Fourvière in 2015. Photo: AFP

Les Etoiles de Mougins: June 2nd-3rd, Mougins Are you a devoted foodie? If so, head down to the pretty village of Mougins in south of France this month. Each year around a hundred chefs from around the world descend on the historic village to wow the general public with their culinary skills. Les Médiévales de Provins: June 9th-10th, Provins History lovers, this one's for you. The historic centre of Provins, which has been named a UNESCO site, comes to life with a reconstruction of medieval life in France. Parades, musical performances and a Medieval Ball are just some of the events on the programme. Children can have their faces painted, get creative in workshops and learn about the history of this north-central region of the Seine-et-Marne during the Middle Ages. This year's theme is 'Humans and Beasts'. Les Médiévales de Provins. Photo: fgr77/Flickr

Le Mans 24 hours: June 16th-17th, Le Mans Arguably one of the most important (and the world's oldest) car races on the automobile calendar, Le Mans 24 hours is the ultimate test of endurance, speed and ability, for the drivers and vehicles involved. The event is just one leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which includes the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. The course where it is held is The Circuit de la Sarthe, the longest race course in the entire world. Drivers race in teams of three, and push their vehicles to their absolute limits. Fete de la musique: June 21st, Whole of France What better way to celebrate the arrival of summer, than a whole day of concerts and musical performances? Oh...and they're all free. Every genre of music will be ticked off with gigs taking place across the whole of France. Artists and groups will take to various venues as well as the streets in participation, so it will be difficult to miss. People dance in the street during Fete de la Musique 2017. Photo: AFP