Gas prices

Gas tariffs set by French energy giant Engie, which concern several millions of customers in France, are set to go up from June 1st.

For those using gas to cook the increase will be 0.7 percent, while for people using it for cooking and hot water will see a 1,3 percent rise and for those who have gas heating, prices will increase by 2.2 percent.

Gas prices were already increased by 0.4 percent in May however gas sales tariffs have fallen by an average of 12.6 percent since January 2015, according to French press reports

Photo: AFP

"Health book" for children

But from June, parents of children born this year will also have to present their "carnet de santé" ("health book") or vaccination certificate, received when a child has had all their injections, in order to be accepted into creche.

The only exceptions will be children who have a medical reason for not having had the vaccinations.

Free Navigo Pass

From June, Parisians aged over 65 and the disabled will be given a free Navigo pass -- the monthly travel card for the Paris region.

Announced in January , the free pass for seniors is seen as a way of encouraging them to use public transport and will be called Pass Paris Seniors.

At the moment, retirees in the French capital have access to lower tariffs thanks to the Navigo Améthyste Seniors card.

The offer will also be extended to Parisians with disabilities and will be called Pass Paris Access.

For someone from either group to qualify for the free pass, they must have been living in Paris for at least three years and have an income of less than €2,430 per month.

You can find out more about the conditions of the pass here

Photo: AFP

Medical fees

The price of some doctors fees in France are set to go up from June 1st.

These includes the price of a one-off consultation with a specialist -- after it has been requested by your GP -- which will go up to €50 from €48.

Meanwhile appointments with psychiatrists, neuropsychiatrists and neurologists will go up from €60 to €62.50 from Friday.

Dates to be aware of in June

Tax declarations: Those living in departments numbered 50 and above the deadline for filing your online tax declaration is June 5th.

Strikes: Rail strikes are continuing in June. Check out the dates to avoid travelling by train in the calendar below.