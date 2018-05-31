Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In Pictures: The top 10 most expensive hotels in Paris

31 May 2018
16:38 CEST+02:00
In Pictures: The top 10 most expensive hotels in Paris
Photo: AFP
31 May 2018
16:38 CEST+02:00
Would you pay €1,300 a night for a hotel room in Paris? You'll have to if you want to stay in the priciest place in the City of Light. Here's a countdown of the top 10 most expensive hotels in the French capital.

A new survey has revealed the most expensive hotels in the City of Light.

And there is one clear winner.

The iconic Hotel Ritz, located on Paris’s prestigious Place Vendôme, is the most expensive hotel anywhere in the city, according to a survey by Luxury-Hotels.com.

Below is a full countdown of the top 10 priciest places to stay in the French capital.

The survey compared prices at every luxury hotel in the French capital based on the rate for a night's accommodation for a three-night stay.

The prices listed the most affordable double room during June 2018 – the month when hotel rates in Paris are usually at their highest.

With a rate of €1,300 euros for the least expensive room, the Ritz Paris leads the ranking. First opened in 1898, the famous hotel has entertained numerous heads of state, royalty and celebrities down the years. It reopened in June 2016 after 4 years of renovations overseen by acclaimed French architect Thierry Despont.

The second most expensive hotel in Paris, according to the survey, is Hotel de Crillon, where visitors can expect to pay no less than €1,265 euros. Boasting a prime spot, just 300 metres from both the Tuileries Garden and the Champs-Elysées, the hotel is one of the city’s most historical, housed in a building dating all the way back to 1758.

Some hotels that didn't quite make the top 10, but would require a hefty chunk of your month's wages for a night's stay include Hotel Lutetia - €753/night, Le Royal Monceau, Raffles - €1,050/night and the Paris Marriott Champs Elysees - €638/night.

But here are the top 10 in reverse order.

10. Mandarin Oriental €1,072/night

9. Four Seasons Hotel George, €1,096 

8. Le Meurice, €1,100 

7. Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, €1,150 

6. Shangri-La Hotel, €1,176 

5. Hotel Plaza Athénée, €1,200 

4. Le Bristol, €1,200 

3. La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa, €1,258

2. Hotel de Crillon, €1,265 

1. Paris Ritz, €1,300

