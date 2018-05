The report was carried out by France's national statistics office Insee which announced at the end of January -- after several years of debate -- that it would start including the money spent on illicit drugs when calculating the country's gross domestic product.

Eurostat in 2013 asked EU members to factor in drug trafficking and prostitution to harmonise GDP measures across the bloc, where some countries such as the Netherlands had already been including the proceeds of prostitution and drugs in their national accounts.

Here's what we learned from the new report.

(At least) €2.7 billion

This is the amount generated by drug trafficking in France every year.

However the agency was keen to stress that the figure could have been underestimated.

"This figure is an evaluation," Ronan Mahieux, head of the national accounts department at INSEE told the French press.

"There is a risk of underestimation, because it is possible that households do not trust the interviewers who contact them," he added.

€3.1 billion This is how much France believes the French spend on illegal substances in a year. File photo: Cocaine. AFP €400 million The amount spent on imported drugs. Insee subtracted this figure from the estimated total the French spend on drugs (€3.1 billion) to calculate the value of the domestic drugs trade (€2.7 billion).

€1 billion

The amount generated from trafficking cannabis.

€800 million

That's the amount of money generated by the trafficking of cocaine which is second only to the amount made by cannabis.

0.1 percent

The percentage of France's GDP generated by drug trafficking.

In January, The Local reported that France had said that it would start including the money spent on illicit drugs when calculating its gross domestic product, providing a statistical shot in the arm for the country's economy.