The northeastern Champagne region experienced four particularly heavy hail storms in late April and May just as the vines were beginning to flower.

"So far 1,800 hectares have been damaged of which 1,000 have been 100 percent destroyed, representing three percent of the total champagne-growing area," the industry's Champagne Committee said.

Les vignobles de Bordeaux et Cognac durement touchés par la grêle https://t.co/RLpBQJJvSn pic.twitter.com/miP1b48p83 — Bulles De Champagne (@BullesDeChamp2) May 28, 2018

But thanks to a system which allows champagne producers to mix new product with stocks from previous years, the weather damage is not expected to result in shortages of fizz.

Damaged vines near Bordeaux following a violent storm in the region. Photo: AFP

Winemakers in the southwest have also been affected by torrential summer storms which have hit earlier this year than usual.

Pebble-sized hailstones destroyed 7,100 hectares of vines in the Bordeaux area and a further 10,000 hectares in Cognac last weekend.

Encore un coup de #grêle, cette fois-ci en #Champagne. Deux orages de grêle se sont abattus sur le village de Damery dans la Marne, occasionnant environ 50 % de pertes sur les parcelles touchées ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nVScyZKFJz — Tellement Soif (@TellementSoif) May 25, 2018

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert told parliament on Saturday that the government was looking into "what measures we can put in place and what support we can offer" to the wine industry.