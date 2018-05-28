Rules of the road: Everything you need to know about cycling in France

France is known for being a wonderful country for cyclists and not just because of the famous Tour de France race every summer.

French people are particularly enthusiastic cyclists -- in fact in 2016 no fewer than 3,034,000 bikes were sold throughout the country.

Drivers are generally considered to be understanding of their friends on two wheels and there is an abundance of picturesque villages and scenic landscapes offering a feast for the eyes.

But before you do as the French and hop on your bike, these are the rules you need to know.

The basics

When cycling in France remember to make sure that your bike is properly equipped: it must have a white light at the front and a red one at the back, a bell with a 50-metre range and pedals with orange reflectors.

You also need to remember that when cycling at night (and when visibility is bad) you should wear a high visibility vest and should avoid cycling two abreast.

And don't use your mobile phone and cycle at the same time or you could be fined €35.

People cycling in Saint-Cyprien, southern France Photo: AFP

Priorité à droite

One of the most complicated parts of cycling in a foreign country can be knowing which signs apply to you and, of course, what they mean.

One of the most important ones for you to remember, explains Jon Lethbridge from Loire Life Cycling , is the red triangle with a cross (see below) which appears when you are approaching a junction.

It means that you must give priority to the right -- “priorité à droite”, which is one of the foundations of France’s rules of the road and means cars arriving from the right at an intersection have right-of-way.

In short: If you're driving and there's a vehicle trying to join or cross the road to your right, then you're obliged to let them in.

But this is made more complicated by the fact that sometimes you don't actually have to give way to the right.

In fact, some French junctions won't have stop signs nor traffic lights and are governed entirely by this principle. So it’s generally a good idea to take it slow through any uncontrolled intersection in France.

"Sometimes drivers will let cyclists go first but this can really depend on which department you're in and can be a bit hit and miss," Lethbridge says.

"Take it steady and catch the eye of the driver to get an idea of what they're going to do," he adds.

Can you run a red light? You can't ignore a red light unless a "give way" sign (see below) is attached. The signs are accompanied with an arrow showing cyclists which way they go if they go through the red light. The rule, which was brought in in July 2015, means that cyclists can carry straight on or turn right or left without waiting for red , although it will depend on each intersection. And of course, you need to make sure that you're not about to get run over by a car coming from a different direction or by pedestrians running across the road. Photo: Joancharmant/Wikicommons