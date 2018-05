"I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France," she added.

The young Malian will next be honoured for his brave rescue by French President Emmanuel Macron who invited him to the Elysee Palace on Monday morning (see below).

Diaby, Mamoudou's brother who was also interviewed on BFM TV said that they would bring up the subject of their status in France during their meeting with Macron.

"We would like to have a proper status here, to work in good conditions in France. Then as soon as you have a job you need housing, to have a good life," he said.

"Today he lives in a foyer (hostel), it is a very serious situation because there is no space, but we make do. Anyway, we make the most of the situation and ask."

The act of bravery by an immigrant has also provoked a political row about immigration in France.

The act of heroism, which was the top news item for most French websites and television channels, comes as French lawmakers debate a controversial bill that would speed up the deportation of economic migrants and failed asylum-seekers.

Macron, a centrist, has taken a tough line on economic migrants fleeing poverty rather than refugees escaping war or persecution.

Plenty of people have been quick to point out to the likes of Marine Le Pen and those in her far right National Front party, exactly what immigrants can bring to France.

Those on the far right however have rubbished the idea that his Gassama's act of bravery should be used to distract from the migrant crisis in France.

A senior member of the anti-immigration National Front, Nicolas Bay, said however that while the party supported Gassama receiving French papers all other illegal migrants should be summarily deported.

But in a warning to other African migrants he said he "can not give (papers) to all those who come from Mali or Burkina Faso" -- two of the countries from where thousands of migrants set out each year for Europe on a perilous journey across the desert and Mediterranean Sea.

What next for Gassama?

There has been growing pressure for he French government to legalise his status in France, whether by granting him French citizenship or simply granting him the right to stay legally.

An online petition has been launched on Change.org in a bid to galvanise support for Gassama to get official status in France.

The petition states, "At the risk of his own life, [Mamoudou Gassama] climbed a three-storey building to save a dangling child.

"Thanks to the courage and determination of Mamoudou, the child is alive. Faced with this act, the Minister of the Interior has the power to offer another life to Mamoudou. "Mr. Gassama must be naturalized and decorated by the French Republic. He who saves a life, saves all humanity."

In an interview with BFM TV Ian Brossat the capital's deputy mayor for housing said that "Paris would be on his side in assisting him to get his papers". "I do not imagine that Gerard Collomb (France's interior minister) would put [the rescuer] in a detention center," said Brossat, a guest of BFMTV.

What did Macron do?

In his meeting with Macron on Monday, Gassama told the French president of his experience. "I was trembling, I couldn't believe it," he said. Macron asked what condition the child had been in once he'd been rescued. "He was crying, his feet were hurt" said Gassama, adding that he had seen the toddler since the incident. "Bravo," replied the president. Mamoudou Gassama est arrivé à l'Elysée.



