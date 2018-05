They were found around at 8am in a state of hypothermia and were treated by emergency services when brought back to land in Boulogne-sur-Mer, according to the maritime authorities.

"These crossings are extremely risky and dangerous, despite the apparent proximity of the English coast from the French coast," the prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said in a statement.

The five Iranians set off in a non-powered inflatable boat and lost their oars in calm seas but with poor visibility due to the haze.

They were found after five hours of searching by a Navy aircraft 8.5 nautical miles (16 km) north of Cape Gris-Nez, halfway to England, and then rescued by the National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM).

On May 19th, a Colombian national was found suffering from hypothermia by sea

rescuers in the same area while trying to reach England illegally.

