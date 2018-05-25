What kind of school in France is best for my kids?

State schools

In France, anyone between the ages of 6 and 16 has go to school, although the vast majority of children in France start school in an école maternelle aged 3. (Indeed it will soon become compulsory in France to start school aged 3)

Most parents send their children to the local state schools, which are free apart from the cost of the means-tested canteen and after-school care fees.

For British expat Tracy Thurling, who's lived in France for over 25 years, there was little hesitation when registering her son and daughter for a local French school.

“The kids were born in France and our intention is to make France our home,” Thurling, a wine tour guide in Burgundy told The Local previously. “We felt it was important the children get a total French cultural experience."

What school your child goes to will depend on where you live as schools are allocated along geographical boundaries.

This is called "la sectorisation" and you can find out which primary schools you depend on by asking your local town hall or by checking on its website.

Secondary school allocation is managed by administrative bodies called "academies". Each one has a website where you can find out which your local secondary school is. There are different websites for the "collège" (the first part of secondary school for children aged 11 up to 15) and the "lycée" (from ages 15 to 18).