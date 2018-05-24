Three bottles of 1774 vintage wine go on sale in France

<p>The bigger-than-average 87-centilitre bottles were made by winemaker Anatoile Vercel using grapes harvested under the reign of Louis XVI.</p><p>They have been kept ever since by his descendants in Arbois, the capital of winemaking in the rolling hills of the Jura region near Switzerland.</p><p>The three bottles were removed Tuesday ahead of Saturday's sale in nearby Lons-le-Saunier.</p><p>"They are the oldest bottles of wines in the world on the market," said Brigitte Fenaux of the Jura Encheres auction house, who will lead the sale.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1527142929_000_158926.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>It's not the first time the 1774 Vercel wines have been offered: a bottle sold for 57,000 euros ($67,000 at current rates) in 2001, and another in 2012 for 46,000 Swiss frances ($46,000)</p><p>"Having three bottles from this particular year and of such quality is exceptional," said Philippe Etievant of Jura Encheres.</p><p>A panel of two-dozen wine professionals had already gotten a taste of the bottles at a tasting in 1994, when they discerned notes of "walnuts, spices, curry, cinnamon, vanilla and dried fruits", rating it a 9.4 out of 10.</p><p>The bottles will cap the sale of 102 top wines from Jura on Saturday, when connoisseurs can also bid for a rare white wine from Arbois -- a younger bottle, though, from 1811.</p>