Giant hammerhead worms from Asia have invaded French gardens

<div>The creatures in question are brightly coloured, muscular giant hammerhead flatworms -- so-called because of their hammer shaped head. </div><div>Usually found in the tropical climates of Asia, the invaders, which can reach up to a sizeable 40 centimetres in length, have somehow wormed their way into the ecosystems of French gardens. </div><div>But this isn't a recent phenomenon.</div><div>In fact, they've been at it for 20 years but have managed to carry out their invasion almost unnoticed. </div><div>That is until amateur naturalist Pierre Gros photographed the unidentified worm in 2013 and sent it on to scientists. It eventually made its way to Professor Jean-Lou Justine, a zoologist at the French National Museum of Natural History.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1527068287_BlueHammerheadWorm .jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 415px;" /></div><div><i>"Blue" hammerhead worm found in Mayotte. Photo: Laurent Charles</i></div><div>“This photograph was sent from email to email to email and finally it came to me,” Justine told The Independent this week.</div><div>“I looked at it and said 'Well, this is not possible – we don’t have this kind of animal in France'.”</div><div>Justine then decided to investigate the species and over four years has amassed a collection of recorded sightings in France, as well as tropical French territories including Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana, dating back to 1999. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1527068639_HammerheadWorms3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /></div><div><i>A hammerhead worm killing an earthworm. Photo: Pierre Gros</i></div><div>This led the professor and his team to draw the conclusion that hammerhead worms, which eat earthworms and other invertebrate prey and pose a threat to the ecological processes in general, are present almost everywhere in metropolitan France. </div><div><a href="https://peerj.com/articles/4672/" target="_blank">The study</a> also showed that two of the flatworm species found -- one black, spotted in France, and one a blue colour, found on the island of Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean -- are probably newly discovered. </div><div>However what he still doesn't understand is how the creatures managed to become so prolific without the general population or the scientific community at large noticing. </div><div>“I am still amazed – I don’t understand how this is possible in a developed country,” he said.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1527068441_BrownHammerheadWorm.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 429px;" /></div><div><i>A species of hammerhead flatworm now discovered to be living in France. Photo: <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;">Pierre Gros</span></i></div><div>So, how did they get here?</div><div>Well, it seems most of the Asian worms currently living in France are likely to have originated from populations transported over in tropical plants.</div><div>And while a system has now been put in place to control their movements between countries -- the UK also has its own population of hammerhead worms -- they are an incredibly robust species. </div><div>In fact when bits of them are amputated, they can regrow into complete worms and in one known case, a flatworm sent into space grew a second head after its tail was cut off.</div><div>They can also reproduce asexually and produce chemicals that make them taste unpleasant, making them unappealing to predators. </div>